AllCheapFares Announces The Top Independence Day Destinations

AllCheapFares, a leading hybird flights and hotels online travel agency, announced today the top flight+hotel destinations its consumers are booking for the upcoming 4th of July. Search data shows that airline tickets prices are lower this year compared to last year,

AllCheapFares booking data shows that those looking to pay the lowest price for their upcoming trip should consider Las Vegas or Orlando, FL, as the average hotel cost per night at $162 combined with airfare costs $300. Las Vegas, NV was a clear front runner as the most popular destination for the holiday, with saving in price compared to last year.

"July 4th is a key date in travel since it is when the travel season is really picking up for the summer, singles and families are planning their summer vacations and taking advantage. As airfare prices continue to drop, total passengers booking for flights continues to rise with high demand. For the upcoming holiday we are expecting to see significantly more flights and hotels reservations than last year," says David Abraham, AllCheapFares Director of Supplier Relations.

AllCheapOair's Top Domestic Destinations for July 4th Holiday Travel

Destination Avg. Hotel Cost Per Night

Las Vegas, NV $162

Reno, NV $173

New York, NY $442

Vancouver, Canada $383

Orlando, FL $221

Chicago, IL $402

San Diego, CA $320

New Orleans, LA $379

Washington D.C. $397

Toronto, Canada $276

*The fares and data referenced are averages, calculated based on bookings made beginning from March 2017 for travel departing and returning between July 1, 2017 – July 8, 2017.

