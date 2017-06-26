Turning Patient Responsibility into Lasting Loyalty We’re working to restore something that has been lost in the patient-provider relationship due to the shift of healthcare costs to patients, the dignity and humanity in their interaction with the healthcare community.

Loyale Healthcare today announced the launch of the Enterprise version of Loyale Patient Financial Manager™ (EPFM), its end-to-end patient financial engagement solution for large multi-Hospital Systems and Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs), building on its 27-year legacy of consumer-centric, easy-to-use financial tools and user interfaces to significantly improve the patient financial experience.

With its Enterprise version, Loyale EPFM makes it possible for larger provider networks to deliver personalized patient financial care across their systems. The solution’s capabilities include:



Comprehensive workflow and analytics for hospital Financial Counselors

A proprietary Patient Affordability Workbench that virtually guarantees access to an affordable path for patients

The industry’s leading Patient Relationship Portal, a secure online environment that consolidates account statement access, payments, and communications across facilities for seamless patient/provider experiences

Ongoing digital communications with patients throughout their financial experience, until the account is resolved or fed to an exception-based self-pay follow-up program

Nearly limitless integration with EHR and Practice Management systems, as well as with revenue cycle self-pay follow-up vendors’ calling campaign operations

Patient access to view and essentially “self-adjudicate” their portion of their healthcare bill

“Loyale EPFM’s performance in the enterprise environment has exceeded our expectations including those of one of the largest healthcare networks in the nation,” stated Loyale’s CEO Kevin Fleming. “It was collaboratively developed for the large provider market, and it’s already creating a clear competitive advantage, providing a consistent and positive patient experience across the enterprise. Operating across an entire network holds enormous potential for both providers and their patients.”

“We’re working to restore something that has been lost in the patient-provider relationship due to the shift of healthcare costs to patients, the dignity and humanity in their interaction with the healthcare community,” added Dan Peterson, Loyale’s, Founder and EPFM Product Architect. “With Loyale EPFM, many more patients can look forward to getting care they know they’ll be able to afford. And Providers can look forward to better financial outcomes and happier, more loyal patients. This is a win-win for everyone across the continuum of care.”

About Loyale Healthcare

Loyale Healthcare is reinventing the way healthcare providers engage financially with their patients. Since 1990, Loyale companies have helped providers in the healthcare and higher education industries connect with their customers more meaningfully and more successfully. By empowering healthcare providers to treat a patient’s experience with the same level of care devoted to the patient’s clinical experience, Loyale Healthcare Turns Patient Responsibility into Lasting Loyalty. Based in Lafayette, California, Loyale serves over 800 healthcare providers across the U.S.