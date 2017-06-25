Solvoyo has a compelling vision and cloud based products that are helping to solve some of the most critical and pressing issues facing global supply chain management - Steve Schueler

Solvoyo, the innovative leader in supply chain planning and analytics technology, is pleased to announce that Stephen Schueler has joined the company’s advisory board. Mr. Schueler – former Procter & Gamble Global Retail Operations Head, Microsoft Corporate Vice President of Retail Sales and Marketing and Chief Commercial Officer at the shipping and logistics giant A.P. Møller – Maersk, will advise Solvoyo on their growth strategy.

Mr. Schueler is a veteran of the consumer goods industry having spent over 25 years at Procter and Gamble in a variety of operations and senior management roles across 4 continents. His technology experience includes managing Microsoft’s global retail and sales and marketing organization as well as launching Onlinewine.com which was sold to an investment bank. Steve is also chairman of Maritime Capital, one of the global leading corporate finance houses specializing in maritime infrastructure and logistics investments (maritimecapital.dk).

“With Steve’s deep roots in the consumer goods, retail and logistics industry, he is uniquely qualified to help Solvoyo develop and market supply chain optimization and analytics solutions that meet our client’s exact requirements,” said Koray Dogan, Founder & CEO of Solvoyo. “His entrepreneurial mindset which has helped Steve grow and build customer centric organizations where ever he worked will be a strong asset for Solvoyo,” Mr. Dogan further added.

In describing his decision to join the Solvoyo advisory board, Mr. Schueler stated that when Magdalena Yesil, (another Solvoyo advisor) first introduced the company, “I thought this is an incredible company, with a strong growth record, with products that can really help the supply chain industry. Solvoyo has a compelling vision and cloud based products that are helping to solve some of the most critical and pressing issues facing global supply chain management. Being able to offer cloud based supply chain analytics capabilities backed by a smart optimization engine is truly unique, I am happy to be a part of the team.”

About Solvoyo:

Solvoyo is the next generation supply chain planning and analytics platform built for the digital revolution in the supply chain world. Solvoyo helps companies close the gap between planning and execution. Our all-in-one platform forecasts demand, optimizes inventory, plans production, replenishes networks, fulfills orders, and concurrently optimizes transportation plans. Solvoyo is currently the only planning platform that allows companies to plan their strategic, tactical and operational level supply chain actions as well as perform descriptive, diagnostic, predictive and prescriptive analytics in one tool. The scalability, analytical capabilities and quick implementation cycles of our true cloud based platform help our clients quickly achieve dramatic improvements in supply chain performance. We are headquartered in Boston, MA with our R&D center in Istanbul, Turkey. For more information, please visit http://www.solvoyo.com