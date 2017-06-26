Alysia Heun and David Celaya

Realty Executives International is excited to announce the promotions of company leaders David Celaya to Vice President, and Alysia Heun to Vice President of Franchise Services.

David Celaya has spent the last decade studying the market in roles that have spanned both the mortgage and real estate industries. He joined the Realty Executives network in 2008, beginning in real estate sales. He quickly stood out as a top-performer and was tapped for a Regional Trainer position at Realty Executives International in 2011. In 2015, he took on greater responsibility as the VP of Training and Product Development, translating the needs of Brokers and agents into the development of proprietary technology tools and training.

“David brings a critical, agent-centric perspective, and in his new role as Vice President he will continue to be instrumental in the growth and development of the Realty Executives brand,” says David Tedesco, CEO of Realty Executives International.

Alysia Heun is an MBA graduate with a diverse background in hospitality, education and marketing. She joined the company as a Franchise Support Specialist in 2013, quickly advancing to Director of Franchise Services. In her time at the company she has built a comprehensive support and concierge services system, setting the pace for the industry as this department answers 3x the requests in half the time compared to the industry average. Heun was recently named in Franchise Business Review’s Women in Franchising report.

"In her expanded role as Vice President of Franchise Services, Alysia will take the helm of the Communications Team in addition to her current responsibilities, bringing Realty Executives International’s Franchise Services teams closer together,” adds Tedesco.

Realty Executives International continues to expand, refining the brand to better support growth and development. The company is expected to grow to 25,000 to 30,000 agents within the next few years, and will be rolling out new programs geared towards high-performing agents and teams soon.

About Realty Executives Intl. Svcs. LLC

Established in 1965, Realty Executives International is one of the largest and most established real estate franchise systems in the world today, with over 8,000 agents and 500 offices globally. The company offers disruptive, flexible pricing models for unrivaled mobile technology, business tools, training and service while providing protected territories to qualified franchisees worldwide. The Scottsdale-based, privately held company has been ranked as a leader in the real estate industry by publications like Entrepreneur, Success and Inc. magazines. For additional company information visit http://www.RealtyExecutives.com.