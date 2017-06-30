The Sandman in Santa Rosa, CA Announces “Dare to Dream” Campaign

Newly Renovated Pool

The Sandman is inviting guests to enjoy the wine country getaway of their dreams with the exclusive “Dare to Dream” campaign. This limited-time offer includes 20% off accommodations in Santa Rosa, CA, plus late checkout, complimentary Wi-Fi, and a free upgrade to a spacious guestroom featuring a King size bed (based on availability).

The new Sandman feels authentic, welcoming, and timeless. Inspired by Spanish Mission Revival buildings, this throwback motor lodge features creamy stucco facades with terra cotta accents and landscaping filled with an abundance of native California flora, from olive trees and ferns to aloe vera plants. Guests can enjoy access to a sparkling outdoor pool and hot tub, as well as an adjacent Pool House & Bar serving a carefully edited selection of après-sun cocktails and snacks. With 135 newly-renovated rooms, The Sandman may be easy to get to, but it will surely be harder to leave.

“With this exclusive offer, we are encouraging our guests to discover the very best of California’s beautiful wine trail,” said Lauren Bodsworth, General Manager at The Sandman. “Perhaps it’s a trip they’ve been dreaming of for a while, and we’re excited to give them that extra reason to finally treat themselves to a relaxing stay in Santa Rosa.”

The “Dare to Dream” offer is bookable from June to July 31st 2017, and is valid for stay dates through December 2017. Guests can book the package by visiting http://sale.sandmansantarosa.com/.

About The Sandman

The welcoming, re-invented Sandman offers a home-away-from-home experience. Designed to be fresh and airy with warm colors and one-of-a-kind touches.

The classically-styled guest rooms are equipped with 37-inch flat-screen HD TVs, a microwave, a mini-refrigerator, and Malin + Goetz bath amenities. Custom throws add comfort and warmth. In addition to free Wi-Fi and parking, the property also offers complimentary continental breakfast, all-day coffee and tea service, and designated pet-friendly areas.

For more information, please visit http://www.sandmansantarosa.com.