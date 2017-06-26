Xavier Salomon, Executive Chef of The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay

Xavier Salomon, Executive Chef of The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay has been awarded the coveted and prestigious 2017 “French Master Chef of the Year” award, also known as La Toque d’Argent (“The Silver Toque”) for USA-Canada. Voted each year by members of L’Association de Maîtres Cuisiniers de France - an elite group of the most famous French chefs in the world – the lifetime achievement trophy is given to one member chef working in North America to thank and reward them for their dedication to their vocation, exceptional work ethic, community involvement, charity work and diligence in regards to the organization. Established in 1951, the mission of the organization is to maintain and promote the quality and prestige of French cuisine, with the added goal of training and nurturing young culinary professionals. Salomon is currently the only chef to receive the annual award within The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, and the honor also serves as a crowning achievement of his career.

“I am extremely honored to receive this prestigious award and to join such an esteemed group of phenomenal French chefs,” said Salomon. “I look forward to continuing to mentor and inspire the coming generations of culinary professionals.”

Following in the footsteps of his father, grandfather, and uncle, Salomon is fourth in his family to earn the title of Maitre Cuîsinier de France. A fifth generation restaurateur, Salomon’s passion for food began at his family’s kitchen table in Savoie where excellent food was a family tradition. His European tenure includes training under Jo Rostang at his Michelin three-star restaurant La Bonne Auberge in Antibes, France. He continued his education at Le Bateau Ivre in Courchevel and graduated from Thonon les Bains Culinary Academy. In 1991 he joined The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company as the executive chef at The Ritz-Carlton, Aspen and in 1996, he moved to Atlanta as executive chef at The Ritz-Carlton, Buckhead.

Since joining The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay in July 2001, Salomon has overseen all dining experiences at the oceanfront resort including the signature restaurant Navio, The Conservatory, Cork Wine Bar as well as weddings, meetings and special events dining.

During his culinary career spanning over 25 years, Salomon has mentored and helped advance many culinary professionals from their entry level roles in the kitchen all the way up to senior chef positions. These leading chefs include William Werner, Edward Kwon, Frederic Morineau, Peter Zampaglione and Charles Olalia. William Werner, the former pastry chef at The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, is today the Owner and Chef of Craftsman and Wolves, a contemporary patisserie in San Francisco and a two-time finalist for the James Beard “Outstanding Baker” award. Before embarking on his mission to globalize Korean cuisine and open Eddie’s Cafe, The Mixed One and Lab XXIV in Seoul as well as host his own television show Yes Chef, celebrity chef Edward Kwon worked under Salomon as a banquet chef at The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay.

Frederic Morineau was trained by Salomon at The Ritz-Carlton, Buckhead before becoming Executive Chef at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. Today he serves as Executive Chef at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman where he has received the Gold Standard Award from The Ritz-Carlton for his exemplary service as well as the J. Willard Marriott Award of Excellence, presented to a select few whose achievements have demonstrated the traits of character, dedication, effort and perseverance. Currently the Executive Chef of The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grand Lakes, Peter Zampaglione began the early stages of his culinary career as executive sous chef at The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay before holding Executive Chef positions at Ritz-Carltons around the world including The Ritz-Carlton, San Juan, Puerto Rico and The Ritz-Carlton, Abama, Spain where he led MB Restaurant to earn 2 Michelin Stars and Kabuki Japanese Restaurant to earn 1 Michelin Star. Charles Olalia was mentored by Salomon as Sous Chef before taking the helm as Executive Chef at Patina Restaurant at the Walt Disney Concert Hall and today, as Chef and Owner of Rice Bar in Los Angeles, named one of ‘America’s Best New Restaurants’ in 2016 by Bon Appétit magazine.

