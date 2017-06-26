WEDI logo Dr. Donald Rucker brings a rare combination of real-world business and clinical experience, as well as a comprehensive knowledge of health information technology.

The Workgroup for Electronic Data Interchange (WEDI), the nation’s leading nonprofit authority on the use of health IT to create efficiencies in healthcare information exchange and a statutory advisor to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), today announced Donald W. Rucker, MD, head of the federal Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, will deliver the keynote at its 2017 Summer Forum titled “Prior Authorization & HIT Policy: Bringing the Industry Together to Address Challenges.” The two-day summit, taking place August 1-2, 2017 at the ADA Conference Center in Chicago, Ill., will address inefficient administrative processes and the potential solutions to mitigate them.

“Dr. Donald Rucker brings a rare combination of real-world business and clinical experience, as well as a comprehensive knowledge of health information technology,” said Charles W. Stellar, WEDI president and CEO. “As a former practicing emergency department physician in several of the nation’s top health systems, Dr. Rucker knows firsthand how the deployment of effective technology and automated administrative processes can improve the care delivery system. Having Dr. Rucker share his insights will be a critical addition to the program as we look to continue WEDI’s mission to improve the exchange of health information - enhancing quality of care, improving efficiency, and reducing cost.”

Day One of the event will focus on critically important industry issues regarding prior authorization including addressing the disconnect between payer EDI and medical systems; improving the current burdensome prior authorization process in the medical services, pharmacy, dental, and workers compensation sectors; and reviewing prior authorization and utilization management reform principles.

Day Two will focus on significant developments in healthcare policy over the last 6 months, as well as looking ahead at forthcoming federal administrative regulations that are expected to impact the industry.

“The nation’s healthcare delivery system continues to experience many administrative challenges that, absent much needed dialogue and compromise between stakeholders, could lead to a deterioration in patient care and needless waste,” said Stellar. “Our Summer Forum will bring together important decision-makers from the provider, payer, vendor, and government sectors for an important discussion focused not just on the burdens prior authorization and other transaction policies pose, but, more importantly, potential solutions the industry can implement to address these hurdles.”

WEDI 2017 Summer Forum is open to all interested healthcare stakeholders, including providers, payers, vendors, and government entities. Both WEDI members and non-members can visit the WEDI 2017 Summer Forum page to register online and for information on discounted room rates.

About WEDI

The Workgroup for Electronic Data Interchange (WEDI) is the leading authority on the use of health IT to improve healthcare information exchange in order to enhance the quality of care, improve efficiency, and reduce costs of our nation’s healthcare system. WEDI was formed in 1991 by the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) and was designated in the 1996 HIPAA legislation as an advisor to HHS. WEDI’s membership includes a broad coalition of organizations, including: hospitals, providers, health plans, vendors, government agencies, consumers, not-for-profit organizations, and standards development organizations. To learn more, visit http://www.wedi.org and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

-###-

Press contact information:

Dave Anderson

252-715-4767

dave(at)andersoni(dot)com