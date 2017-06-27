Brivo When armed with the right knowledge, facility managers are better equipped to improve their physical security measures before they are faced with a real problem

Brivo, the global leader in cloud-based access control systems, announced today the release of their new physical security assessment tool created to help businesses calculate the security risk of their facilities.

A recent market survey conducted by Brivo discovered a massive gap between perceived safety and actual facility vulnerabilities. The survey found that 61% of facility managers were not concerned about their location’s physical security. Yet 40% were still using lock and key, and 62% used standard keycards and fobs. We feel that this is not a safe approach, especially in a world where technology is prominent and keycards can be easily lost, shared, or duplicated.

Brivo’s new physical security tool provides businesses with a grade based on answers to a series of questions. These questions are specially designed to assess physical security risks in today’s environment. Brivo hopes the new tool will help small businesses better understand the need for increased physical security measures, and is encouraging all business owners and facility managers to use the tool.

“We believe that this scorecard will be very beneficial for those businesses who are looking to better understand their physical security risk,” said Steve Van Till, President and CEO of Brivo. “When armed with the right knowledge, facility managers are better equipped to improve their physical security measures before they are faced with a real problem.”

Although often overlooked, physical security is extremely important. Inadequate physical security measures can result in the loss or damage of hardware, software, networks, data and personnel. While companies tend to focus on cyber-security these days, a breach in physical security puts all other security measures at risk.

Physical security starts with access control and includes limiting entry or access to a physical location to individuals who are authorized. This may include restricting access to sensitive areas and protecting assets from certain individuals. Brivo’s cloud-based access control solution allows facility managers to easily secure, and monitor their business from any device and anywhere in world.

About Brivo

Brivo is a SaaS company offering physical access control, video surveillance, and mobile credentials for commercial buildings. Currently serving over ten million users, Brivo provides a scalable and centralized security management system to its customers. Brivo is unique in offering both access control and video management in a single cloud-based platform that is available via web browser or mobile applications for anywhere, anytime management and control. Headquartered in Bethesda, MD, Brivo was founded in 1999. For more information about Brivo, please visit: http://www.brivo.com.