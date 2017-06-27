NES Financial announced today that it has been selected by EB-5 Florida Hotels and Investments Regional Center to provide its full suite of Intelligent EB-5 Administration Solutions for a new Staybridge Suites by InterContinental Hotels Group.

Located near the Miami International Airport, this modern six-story hotel development reflects the Staybridge Suites brand of community, comfort and convenience, with commercial areas and restaurants and immediate access to major transportation arteries.

“We are committed to providing the highest levels of security and transparency to investors in our projects. With the market recognition of being an NES Financial Platinum Medallion project, we’re able to assure immigrant investors and their agents that investment funds are being properly handled through all stages of the project lifecycle,” said Luis Prado. “That helps our project stand out in the EB-5 marketplace, reducing overall marketing costs, and helps us raise capital faster.”

The NES Financial Medallion program was developed to promote and recognize operational and administrative best practices in the EB-5 industry, including due diligence, transparency and compliance.

“As part of their due diligence process, investors and agents are demanding projects that use an operational platform that meets the market requirements for best practices,” explained Reid Thomas, General Manager of the EB-5 Business Unit at NES Financial. “The Platinum Medallion is only awarded to projects that deploy the full suite of NES Financial solutions, ensuring that funds are properly tracked and managed over the entire investment lifecycle.”

Designed to help raise and deploy capital faster, while reducing risk and ensuring success for issuers and investors, NES Financial Intelligent Administration Solution Suites secure the entire EB-5 project life cycle with institutional-quality capital, accounting and process management administration.

About NES Financial

NES Financial is a Silicon Valley financial technology (FinTech) company providing technology-enabled solutions and services for the efficient back and middle office administration of complex financial transactions. Serving private equity, commercial real estate, and Fortune 1000 clientele, we offer industry-leading fund administration, loan servicing, specialized EB-5 administration, and 1031 tax deferred exchange services. Our unwavering commitment to data security, operational redundancy, and compliance reporting is evidenced by 11 consecutive years of successful independent audits of our technology, processes, and financial controls. Today, NES Financial services over 190 funds, administers over $75B of 1031 transactions annually, and has worked with over 550 EB-5 projects. For more information, visit NES Financial.