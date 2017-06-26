Dietrich & Associates, Inc. Joins the BDO Alliance USA

“The BDO Alliance USA allows us to better serve these clients as they expand regionally, nationally and globally while maintaining our autonomy," said Kurt Dietrich, President of Dietrich & Associates.

As an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, Dietrich & Associates, Inc. can expand the service offered to clients by drawing on the resources of BDO USA, LLP, one of the nation’s leading professional service firms, and other Alliance members. The firm serves clients through more than 60 offices and 500 independent Alliance firm locations nationwide. As an independent Member Firm of BDO International Limited, BDO serves multi-national clients through a global network or more than 1,400 offices in over 150 countries.

“Our client base is increasingly exploring business opportunities on other domestic markets and foreign countries. The BDO Alliance USA allows us to better serve these clients as they expand regionally, nationally and globally while maintaining our autonomy, “ said Kurt Dietrich President of Dietrich & Associates, Inc. “In addition to the geographic benefits, our firm with have access to greater technical knowledge and specialty services of DBO USA and its international organization.”

The BDO Alliance USA enhances Member firm capabilities through the availability of supplementary professional services, comprehensive management consulting services, focused industry knowledge, customized state-of-the-art computer systems, and internal training programs.

“We believe the professionals of Dietrich & Associates, Inc. share BDO’s commitment to exemplary client service and we want to welcome them into the BDO Alliance USA,” said Michael Horwitz, BDO USA, LLP Partner and Executive Director of Alliance Services.

About Dietrich & Associates, Inc.

Dietrich & Associates is the largest national independent advisory firm specializing in preserving employee benefits. As a leading retirement benefits brokerage and advisory firm, Dietrich consults on the financial health and effectiveness of retirement plans. With over 35 years of experience in the employee benefits industry, they have facilitated thousands of successful annuity placements for pension terminations and settlements, as well as placed hundreds of thousands of participant benefits through guaranteed annuity contracts. In coordination with their actuary and other intermediaries, they provide plan sponsors with liability de-risking analysis, Pension Risk Transfer (annuity) fulfillment, fiduciary compliance, and guaranteed income programs.

About the BDO Alliance USA

The BDO Alliance USA is a nationwide associates of independently owned local and regional accounting, consulting and service firms with similar client service goals. The BDO Alliance USA presents and opportunity for these firms, by accessing the resources of BDO USA, LLP and other Alliance members, to expand services to their clients without jeopardizing their existing relationships or their autonomy. The BDO Alliance USA was developed to provide Member firms with an alternative strategy for gaining competitive advantage in the face of a changing business landscape. The Alliance represents an opportunity for BDO to enhance relationships with reputable firms that share a mutual business understanding. The BDO Alliance USA is a subsidiary of BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership.

About BDO USA, LLP

For more than 100 years, BDO has provided quality service through the active involvement of experience and committed professionals. The firm serves clients through more than 60 offices and 500 independent Alliance firm locations nationwide. As an independent Member Firm of BDO International Limited, BDO serves multi-national clients through a global network of more than 1,400 offices in over 150 countries.

BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms.