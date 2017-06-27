Atlanta, GA: zumBrunnen, Inc., an independent building consulting firm, is proud to announce recent project commissions for clients in 14 states throughout the U.S. and two projects in the Canadian province of British Columbia. zumBrunnen’s services on the new projects include: construction monitoring, property condition assessments, facility assessments, roof assessments, bank reports, hourly consulting services, capital needs assessments, reserve studies and reserve study updates.

zumBrunnen was also commissioned for their featured Strategic Capital Replacement Budget (SCRB), their exclusive Campus Wide FacilityForecast® (CWFF) and CWFF report updates. The new projects span a variety of industries and market segments including: senior living, multifamily, mixed-use, office, hospitality, healthcare, education, churches and home owner associations (HOA) for both condos and single family housing communities.

“As independent building consultants, we assist all types of clients in making smart business decisions about their facilities,” explains Doug McMillan, PE, President of zumBrunnen, Inc. “We continue to see strong activity in senior living facilities, multifamily properties and with condo and home owner associations, as well as activity in mixed-use, healthcare and educational facilities. We want to sincerely thank our ongoing clients for their continued business and extend a warm welcome to our newest clients.”

zumBrunnen’s new projects include:



1280 West Condominiums, Atlanta, GA (Condo/HOA),

231 Riverside / Ice House Building, Macon, GA (Office),

Addison at Windermere, Orlando, FL (Multi-Family),

Ansley Above the Park, Atlanta, GA (Condo/HOA),

BayView Healthcare, St. Augustine, FL (Senior Living),

Belle Hall, Mt. Pleasant, SC (Multi-Family),

Bluffview at Mountain Creek, Chattanooga, TN (Multi-Family),

Buckhead Grand, Atlanta, GA (Condo/HOA),

Columns at Castleton, Indianapolis, IN (Multi-Family),

Coram Deo Academy, Dallas, TX (Education),

Cypress of Raleigh, Raleigh, NC (Senior Living),

Delray Radiation Therapy Center, Delray Beach, FL (Hospital/Healthcare),

Grove at Hickory Valley, Chattanooga, TN (Multi-Family),

Hallmark on the Lake, Abbotsford, BC (Senior Living),

Hallmark on the Park, Abbotsford, BC (Senior Living),

Immanuel Lutheran, Kalispell, MT (Senior Living),

Legacy at Hibiscus Park, Melbourne, FL (Multi-Family),

Linton School, St. Louis, MO (Education),

LIV Round Rock, Austin, TX (Multi-Family),

Maplewood Park Place, Bethesda, MD (Senior Living),

MediLodge at Grand Blanc, Grand Blanc, MI (Senior Living),

Mid-City Lofts, Atlanta, GA (Condo/HOA),

Mount Vernon Plantation, Dunwoody, GA (Condo/HOA),

Oak Hill Apartments, Augusta, GA (Multi-Family),

Palmetto Place, Fort Mill, SC (Multi-Family),

Raintree Country Club, Charlotte, NC (Mixed Use),

Ridge Oak II, Inc., Basking Ridge, NJ (Senior Living),

Ridge Oak III, Inc., Basking Ridge, NJ (Senior Living),

Ridge Oak, Inc., Basking Ridge, NJ (Senior Living),

Skyland Exchange, Asheville, NC (Multi-Family),

Spire Midtown, Atlanta, GA (Condo/HOA),

St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church, Roswell, GA (Church),

Station 92 at Woodstock, Woodstock, GA (Condo/HOA),

StoryPoint of Fairfield, Hamilton, OH (Senior Living),

Tapestry Tallahassee Walden Memory Care, Tallahassee, FL (Senior Living),

The Paddock Club at Lakeland, Lakeland, FL (Multi-Family),

The Village at Mary's Woods, Lake Oswego, OR (Senior Living),

Ventana, Dallas, TX (Senior Living),

Veridian Sandy Springs, Sandy Springs, GA (Multi-Family), and

Woods of Turpin, Cincinnati, OH (Multi-Family).

About zumBrunnen, Inc.:

zumBrunnen, Inc. was founded in 1989. With offices in Atlanta, GA, Charlotte, NC and Ft. Lauderdale, FL, the firm specializes in construction consulting, property condition assessments, facility condition assessments, long-range capital replacement budgets, reserve studies and other building-related services for a diverse list of national and select international clients. The firm is also recognized for their proprietary FacilityForecast® Software System, a unique facilities condition assessment and budgeting tool designed to forecast and manage “life term” capital replacement expenses and to provide custom reserve funding plans designed to their client's business model.

The firm has completed notable projects in a variety of market sectors including senior living, educational, multi-family, student housing, healthcare, institutional, mixed use, retail, office, warehouse, industrial, hospitality and public assembly. The firm is involved with numerous associations including LeadingAge (at a national level), LeadingAge North Carolina, LeadingAge Florida, LeadingAge Georgia and the American Seniors Housing Association (ASHA). For more information, please visit http://www.zumbrunnen.com.