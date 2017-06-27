2017 US Open Recruiting Event on July 11th and 12th

US OPEN “We consistently partner with Brandemix because of the immense value they add to the US Open experience." David Konecky NTC HR Manager

Brandemix, a high level branding and marketing agency with a strong niche in employer branding and social recruitment, has once again been chosen by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to promote the seventh annual US Open Job Fair at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens, on Tuesday July 11 and Wednesday 12.

The US Open job fair will begin with an exclusive event for Queens' residents on Tuesday, while Wednesday will be open to job seekers from all over greater New York City and the tristate. Held inside the US Open Club located outside Arthur Ashe Stadium, both days are an opportunity for job-seekers to learn more about the variety of employment opportunities available at this year’s renowned tennis event.

To attract the highest-quality candidates for these coveted positions, Brandemix is promoting the recruitment job fair through print and online media as well as social outreach and an interactive registration website, usopentennisjobs.com. The site highlights opportunities to work directly for the US Open and its many vendors that are looking for event staff, maintenance workers, grounds crew and security personnel, to name a few. Job seekers will have the opportunity to apply for positions on the spot.

“The USTA knows that this major event is both viewed and attended by the worlds audience,” said David Konecky NTC HR Manager, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. “We consistently partner with Brandemix because of the immense value they add to the US Open experience. For the two weeks of the US Open, Flushing Meadows is the center of the sports world, and we’re delighted to once again provide our Queens neighbors and tri-state residents with the chance to be part of the excitement and fun!”

“Our strength is building brand engagement,” said Brandemix CEO and Chief Brand Officer Jody Ordioni. “Promoting the US Open Job Fair is a terrific way to connect tennis enthusiasts with seasonal employment opportunities. No matter what position they get hired for, it’s a fantastic time they’ll never forget.”

For those unable to attend, applications will be accepted through August. More information can be found at usopentennisjobs.com.

The US Open is a 14-day event that runs from Aug. 28 to Sept. 10. For more information, visit usopen.org.

Brandemix is a leading brand marketing agency, strategically connecting brands to people through advertising, marketing communications and PR across all print and digital channels, including social media. More information can be found at http://www.brandemix.com, Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin and Google+.

The USTA is the national governing body for the sport of tennis in the U.S. and the leader in promoting and developing the growth of tennis at every level -- from local communities to the highest level of the professional game. A not-for-profit organization with more than 715,000 members, it invests 100% of its proceeds in growing the game. It owns and operates the US Open, the highest-attended annual sporting event in the world, and launched the US Open Series, linking seven summer WTA and ATP World Tour tournaments to the US Open. In addition, it owns approximately 90 Pro Circuit events throughout the U.S. and selects the teams for the Davis Cup, Fed Cup, Olympic and Paralympic Games. The USTA’s philanthropic entity, the USTA Foundation, provides grants and scholarships in addition to supporting tennis and education programs nationwide to benefit under-resourced youth through the National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) network. For more information about the USTA, go to USTA.com or follow the official accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat.