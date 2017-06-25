MicroRNAs and PD-L1 Expression in Mesothelioma PD-L1 expression was also associated with downregulation of microRNAs previously shown to have tumour suppressor activity...

Australian researchers studying the protein PD-L1 have developed a way to potentially turn off the mechanism that lets mesothelioma tumors hide from the immune system.

Doctors at the Asbestos DIseases Research Institute at the University of Sydney found key differences in the action of certain microRNAs among mesothelioma patients with elevated levels of PD-L1.

“In the same patient series, PD-L1 expression was also associated with downregulation of microRNAs previously shown to have tumour suppressor activity in malignant pleural mesothelioma,” writes Steven C. Kao, the lead author on the paper.

According to the study in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology, the researchers determined that it is possible to downregulate PD-L1 expression by inserting “mimic” microRNAs into mesothelioma cells in the lab.

“This is especially noteworthy since mesothelioma patients who test positive for PD-L1 overexpression are more likely to have a non-epithelioid type of mesothelioma and poorer odds of survival,” says Alex Strauss, Managing Editor for Surviving Mesothelioma.

