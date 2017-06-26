SEO for Growth Launched in Denver

For a long time now, many small businesses have been lost when it comes to untangling the Web...SEO for Growth fixes this in a big way.

Denver has been chosen one of the very few locations to offer local Internet marketing services based on the methods of SEO for Growth. This program was originally developed by John Jantsch, author of the best-selling book "Duct Tape Marketing" and Phil Singleton, an SEO expert with incredible experience in SEO. The SEO for Growth system implements methods based on the new rules of SEO to ensure that local businesses are found and chosen online.

Bill Orth and Chris Pistorius, the executive team of iFuse Internet Marketing, have been chosen as two of the first certified SEO Consultants through SEO for Growth. iFuse has been serving the Denver metro area since 2009, helping local businesses of all kinds succeed in online marketing. This includes helping businesses with online visibility, strategy, website development, online reputation marketing and more.

Denver SEO for Growth, is a leading Denver digital marketing agency that is mostly based on the principles of Duct Tape Marketing. It is made up of a team of experts, providing Denver area businesses with:



Inbound marketing strategies

Website design & development

Reputation management & marketing systems

Online visibility strategies

And more!

Denver SEO for Growth is a concept that will provide small businesses in the area with a simple, effective and affordable marketing strategy that will provide exceptional results. Bill Orth, President of iFuse Internet Marketing describes the SEO for Growth marketing philosophy as follows:

"For a long time now, many small businesses have been lost when it comes to trying to untangle the Web from a marketing perspective. They know that their potential new customers are using the Internet to find companies like theirs, but they aren't experts in Web marketing and aren't sure who they can trust. SEO for Growth fixes this in a big way and will allow them to focus on their business, while we focus on their Web marketing."

The SEO for Growth system is unique in that it offers small businesses a very flexible way to work with a marketing agency:

No contracts, all services are month-to-month

Exclusivity, Denver SEO for Growth will only work with 1 type of business in each market

Easy to understand, affordable pricing

Full transparency, no more guessing about what work is being done or why

SEO for Growth is a concept that uses search engine optimization in the first stages of web design, instead of after the fact. This helps small businesses not only have a great looking website, but also a website that converts clicks into new customers. It reinforces the thought that a website is really the "hub" of all marketing activity.

Chris Pistorius, CEO of iFuse Internet Marketing talks about the importance of creating marketing services that are easy to buy and easy to sell:

"In my 15+ years in local marketing, I have never seen a system that makes it so easy for a small business owners to not only understand the value of what it is that they are purchasing, but also see the results very clearly."