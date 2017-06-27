“Working with Assette adds great value by making it even easier for asset managers to organize their data and share it with industry influencers.” eVestment co-founder, Matt Crisp

Through this relationship, eVestment Omni users can now use Assette to automatically generate the data files required for upload to Omni. Assette’s software eliminates manually gathering data and creating the Excel spreadsheets for input to Omni.

As institutional investors and consultants increasingly turn to databases to screen potential managers for new mandates and monitor existing managers, accurate and timely database updates are more crucial than ever. Working together, Assette and eVestment are giving managers tools to more efficiently update their database profiles across dozens of databases to ensure managers put the most timely and accurate information in front of their key audiences.

“We are very excited to partner with eVestment to further automate last-mile processes at asset managers,” says Assette CEO Thusith Mahanama. “This partnership makes it easy for investment firms to prepare data for manager databases and to populate multiple databases.”

“Our clients continue to ask us for efficient solutions that solve key challenges in their business,” said eVestment co-founder Matt Crisp. “Working with Assette adds great value by making it even easier for asset managers to organize their data and share it with industry influencers.”

About eVestment

eVestment provides a flexible suite of easy-to-use, cloud-based solutions to help the institutional investing community identify and capitalize on global investment trends, better select and monitor investment managers and more successfully enable asset managers to market their funds worldwide. eVestment’s mission is to help make smart money smarter. http://www.evestment.com

About Assette

Assette automates sales and client communications at institutional asset management firms. Our software integrates data from multiple systems and generates fact sheets, pitch books, database input, client presentations and client reports, as well as enables firms to offer secure client portals. The result: error-free and consistent information across all external communications, produced in seconds. http://www.assette.com