Two Moms Develop Food Allergy App

Allergy Reality was created when Megan and Coral had difficulty finding positive resources for their own children who suffered from food allergies and Celiac disease. The resources these moms found seemed to be focused on negative aspects of the conditions. Food restricted diets can cause isolation and be emotionally overwhelming. Their drive was to teach and foster a positive “reality” for their own children. In doing so they created the Allergy Reality app; a learning tool that could empower children and adults alike to live a happy and healthy lifestyle.

Allergy Reality is a one of a kind app that teaches children and adults how to live with a restricted diet. The app user will quickly decipher food and ingredients that are either safe or harmful to eat, featuring five main food allergies: gluten, dairy, nuts, soy and eggs. Essential principles are cemented into the mind by a variety of learning tools.

Allergy Reality uses brand recognition, vibrant colors and original music to make learning fun and interactive. This app aids in teaching all ages the root words of unsafe ingredients. Then ultimately it develops the skill to quickly read food labels. Breakfast, lunch and dinner options are created to help users have an easy meal reference.

This is the only educational gaming app that teaches the key elements of how to live allergen free in everyday life. Food allergies are a worldwide epidemic that is only increasing. Studies show that 1 in every 13 children have a food allergy. Each year in the U.S. alone 200,000 people require emergency medical care for allergic reactions to food. The consequences can be life threatening. The need for education and awareness is critical.

The Allergy Reality app was created to change lives and aid in making a positive “reality” for those with all varying food restricted diets as well as their caregivers, relatives and friends. There’s nothing like Allergy Reality. The app is now available on the App Store or Google Play store.

