Kurmi Software has successfully achieved certification of its operations management platform for Cisco’s Hosted Collaboration Solution (HCS) by tekVizion, an independent testing lab.

“Streamlining customers’ onboarding and day-to-day operations are major challenges for all HCS service provider partners, especially as the Unified Communications market is moving to the cloud at an increased speed. Therefore, it is particularly important to certify the Kurmi Service Provider Suite for Cisco HCS to enable every HCS partner to benefit from our modern architecture delivering high operations performances at scale”, said Pascal Moindrot, COO, Kurmi Software.

Kurmi provides an operations management platform for Cisco HCS that automates the entire lifecycle of a client from deployment to end-users’ provisioning and day-to-day administration. This highly customizable platform enables HCS service providers to dramatically streamline their operational processes.

“This is what the HCS Open Architecture is about,” said Raja Ati, VP of Product Management for Cloud and IoT Services at tekVizion, “providing Cisco HCS service provider partners with a choice of HCS certified tools and applications. Kurmi is now the first Provisioning Domain Manager certified for HCS by tekVizion, adding to an already growing list of HCS certified tools and applications."

tekVizion’s lab contains the most extensive set of business communications platforms and VoIP technologies to help companies certify solutions, verify interoperability and maximize their solutions. This includes both legacy and the most current versions of leading technologies. A growing list of vendors, service providers and enterprise organizations are turning to tekVizion to independently certify their solutions.

About Kurmi Software

Kurmi Software provides an operations management and migration platform for Enterprise Communications infrastructures that automates user provisioning and day-to-day administration. Kurmi has developed built-in connectors with the leading Unified Communications and Contact Center vendors (Cisco, Microsoft, Alcatel, Genesys, Avaya) and enables enterprises and service providers to benefit from a single point of control to streamline the management of their infrastructure.

With advanced automation and integration capabilities, Kurmi delivers strong reduction of operations costs while offering a “consumer grade” experience to UC administrators and end users.

Headquartered in Paris, France, with offices in the United States, Canada and Germany, Kurmi Software helps in managing more than 2 million users worldwide with its technology.

About tekVizion

tekVizion helps service providers, vendors and enterprise customers accelerate time to value, improve reliability and reduce the costs of deploying multi-vendor communication networks. tekVizion offers a range of services including interoperability testing, on-demand access to virtual lab environments, test automation platforms, integration services and custom application development.

Founded in 2002, tekVizion hosts the first interoperability lab of its kind. The company’s extensive lab resources include over 250 network elements and a team of dedicated specialists, certifying over 400 applications per year. tekVizion is headquartered in Plano, Texas, with offices in Chennai, India, and London. Contact us at +1.214.242.5900, info(at)tekVizion.com, or visit http://www.tekVizion.com.