BTCC Launches Its First Pure Cryptocurrency-to-Cryptocurrency Exchange

BTCC, the company behind the longest-running bitcoin exchange, today introduced its first pure cryptocurrency exchange BTCC DAX. The exchange allows customers to exchange their bitcoins for ethereum classic and other cryptocurrencies, and vice-versa.

The first trading pair available on BTCC DAX at launch today is ETC/BTC. The introduction of ethereum classic comes after BTCC's chief executive officer Bobby Lee created a stir on Twitter in May (https://twitter.com/bobbyclee/status/865851769116475392) by asking the cryptocurrency community to vote on which digital currency BTCC should list next. Ethereum classic won the two-week vote.

"We're proud to launch BTC/ETC as our first trading pair on BTCC DAX," Lee said. "We received an overwhelming response to our poll — more than 190,000 Twitter users voted in it; we congratulate the ETC community for mobilizing to have ETC listed on BTCC."

BTCC plans to list new cryptocurrencies on DAX in coming weeks. The next currency to be listed on DAX will be ethereum (ETH), which will be introduced during the week of July 3rd, 2017.

BTCC DAX has a simple and easy-to-use interface that ensures a straightforward trading experience for beginning and advanced traders.

"We applied our experience operating bitcoin exchanges for more than six years to developing BTCC DAX," said Aaron Choi, BTCC’s vice president of international business. "DAX is a high performing trading platform that is easy to use across all devices."

BTCC DAX makes cryptocurrency trading convenient with quick on boarding, availability across different devices, and 24/7 customer support. Signing up for the exchange takes less than five minutes to complete. The exchange is also fully-responsive, meaning that it is available on all desktop and mobile browsers, and allows customers to trade or keep an eye on the market on the go. DAX is supported by BTCC's customer service, which is available round-the-clock for customer inquiries, with guaranteed responses within 12 hours.

BTCC DAX also offers customers a secure trading experience, with customers’ funds held in cold-storage.

BTCC DAX will start accepting customer deposits on Monday, June 26th, 2017, at 10:00 AM (UTC). Trading goes live on Tuesday, June 27th, 2017, at 10:00 AM (UTC).

Try the new exchange by visiting: https://dax.btcc.com

About BTCC

BTCC was originally founded as BTCChina in 2011. It is the longest-running and one of the largest bitcoin exchanges worldwide. BTCC plays a leading role in every segment of the bitcoin ecosystem, offering digital currency exchanges, mining pools, physical bitcoins, and mobile wallets. The diverse products and services BTCC offers allow its customers to engage in all aspects of the digital currency spectrum in one integrated platform.

Headquartered in Shanghai, BTCC serves a global customer base and has become an industry leader for security, risk mitigation, credibility, and technological innovation. BTCC’s mission is to provide the world with the most convenient and trustworthy digital currency services. More information about BTCC and its products can be found at https://www.btcc.com.