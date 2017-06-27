tekVizion is the only independent lab to provide HCS certification for third-party Unified Communications applications.

Cisco has selected independent testing company tekVizion to provide third-party certification for its Hosted Collaboration Solution (HCS). Certification verifies interoperability, helps Cisco partners optimize their HCS offerings and provides Cisco HCS service provider partners the ability to monetize their services with additional eco-system partner tools and applications.

tekVizion certified Singlewire’s emergency notification application and Kurmi’s UC provisioning domain management tool recently. Mutare’s speech-to-text application is currently in the final stages of certification and several additional partner applications are in the pipeline, whose certification will enable HCS service providers to offer new, value added services to their customers.

“The program for Cisco ecosystem partners was designed to test, validate and certify elements integrated with Cisco HCS. Besides functional testing, tekVizion works very closely with service providers to ensure that system performance, scale and resiliency are top priorities when testing HCS applications,” said Raja Ati, VP of Product Management for Cloud and IoT Services at tekVizion.

tekVizion is the only independent lab to provide HCS certification for third-party Unified Communications (UC) applications, verifying functional and non-functional elements of the Application Under Test (AUT) that are integrated into Cisco HCS. This program gives HCS service providers a baseline to build upon when offering new services.

To learn more about tekVizion's Cisco HCS certification program, contact sales@tekvizion.com

About tekVizion

tekVizion helps service providers, vendors and enterprise customers accelerate time to value, improve reliability and reduce the costs of deploying multi-vendor communication networks. tekVizion offers a range of services including interoperability testing, on-demand access to virtual lab environments, automation test platforms and custom application development.

Founded in 2002, tekVizion hosts the first interoperability lab of its kind. The company’s extensive lab resources include over 250 network elements and a team of dedicated specialists, certifying over 400 applications per year. tekVizion is headquartered in Plano, Texas, with offices in Chennai, India, and London. Contact us at +1.214.242.5900, info@tekVizion.com, or visit http://www.tekVizion.com.