ChoiceSpine Launches Biologics Portfolio at National Sales Meeting

ChoiceSpine™, a privately-held spinal device manufacturer based in Knoxville, TN, launched its new biologics portfolio at its National Sales Meeting last week in Nashville, TN.

"We are extremely excited about the launch of our Biologics Portfolio. We wanted to come out of the gate strong so we are proud to have an offering that includes various allograft and synthetic bone graft options in addition to a full amnion offering,” commented Christy Cote, Vice President of Biologics and ChoiceSpine’s Tissue Bank Director. “We believe the addition of a biologics platform to our already strong product portfolio is an important strategic milestone.”

The Biologics product portfolio is marketed under two brands named after the Stratotanker™ plane that refuels military aircraft inflight. STRATOFUSE™ was designed to fuel fusion in spine and orthopedic surgical procedures. The STRATOFUSE brand will promote demineralized bone allograft putties and sponges, synthetic bone graft substitute putties and strips, structural allograft and allograft bone extenders. The STRATOGEN™ line will focus on a full amnion offering.

“STRATOFUSE and STRATOGEN exemplify our dedication to developing and distributing spinal products that are innovative and surgeon-focused,” said Rick Henson and Marty Altshuler, co-founders of ChoiceSpine. “We look forward to continuing to serve our surgeon customers with innovative products that deliver excellent clinical outcomes.”

Fueling their philanthropic passion, ChoiceSpine has pledged a portion of all biologics proceeds to be donated to the Smoky Mountain Service Dogs charitable organization. This non-profit organization is dedicated to helping wounded veterans. Their mission is to enhance the quality of life for veterans with disabilities by providing custom-trained, mobility-assistance service dogs.

About ChoiceSpine

ChoiceSpine is a privately-held spinal device company located in Knoxville, TN. The Company prides itself on providing excellent products and exceptional service to meet the needs of their customers. ChoiceSpine offers a breadth of innovative and surgeon-focused systems that are designed to be safe, efficient and easy-to-use. By working closely with physicians and maintaining a service-focused distribution, ChoiceSpine will continue to bring technically-superior spinal products to market.

