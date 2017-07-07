OUR GAME TOO: Asian Pacific Americans in Major League Baseball This rich history is full of fascinating and heroic stories.

“…the heroic story of baseball legend Jackie Robinson breaking the “color barrier” of baseball in 1947 is well-known… the story of the struggle for inclusion by Asian and Asian Pacific-American baseball players is… with its own pioneers and heroes…” says Dr. Billy W. Simpson.

In their new book, OUR GAME TOO: Asian Pacific Americans in Major League Baseball (Elevation Book Publishing, 2017), Drs. Billy and Jennifer Simpson spotlights inclusion in history matters to all on America’s summer past time. This unique story shares thrills and insight on the struggle to equality and reveals the avenues baseball moguls used to recruit Asians and Asian Pacific Islanders for the game.

OUR GAME TOO: Asian Pacific Americans in Major League Baseball targets millions of baseball fans around the world who will be captivated by what has, until now, been somewhat “invisible” in baseball literature. OUR GAME TOO provides a thought-provoking look into the history of Asians and Asian Pacific-Americans such as Bobby Balcena and Honolulu Johnny in Major League baseball through anecdotes, stories, and narrative timelines.

About the Authors:

Bill, a teacher and professor, has been a lifelong baseball fan and player. His favorite baseball experiences are coaching his son’s baseball teams and playing at MLB Baseball Fantasy Camps.

Jennifer is a professor, and researcher. Her favorite baseball experiences are when she is cheering for her son and husband. Jennifer, Bill, and Jack reside in Kentucky.

