The Cliffs Earns "Best in State" Rankings from Golf Digest

The Cliffs, a collection of seven private luxury mountain and lake communities, is included in Golf Digest’s 2017-2018 “Best in State” rankings. The publication honors the courses at four of The Cliffs’ communities, including Mountain Park, Keowee Vineyards and Keowee Falls in South Carolina, as well as Walnut Cove in North Carolina.

Set within the scenic backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains, each golf course at The Cliffs is member-friendly yet challenging and uniquely designed to complement its landscape and environment.



The Cliffs at Mountain Park: The Gary Player Signature Course folds delicately into the topography of the land around it and features a walking terrain with fourteen holes along the North Saluda River.

The Cliffs at Keowee Vineyards: The Tom Fazio designed golf course reflects the natural beauty of the surrounding environment with eight holes overlooking Lake Keowee and five showcasing unparalleled views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The Cliffs at Keowee Falls: Designed by Jack Nicklaus, the 160-acre golf course stretches across mountainous terrain with numerous elevation changes, tree-lined fairways, streams, ponds and lengthy par 3s, all surrounded by woods and wildflowers.

The Cliffs at Walnut Cove: Recognized by the PGA Tour as the only championship golf course to debut in tournament-ready conditions, the Jack Nicklaus designed golf course features five sets of tees, offering any player a wide variety of shot opportunities.

“It is an honor to have four of our seven courses acknowledged as Best in State by Golf Digest,” says David Sawyer, President of The Cliffs Clubs. “Our team is committed to providing our members with a well-rounded luxury lifestyle that focuses on wellness and we are thrilled to receive continued recognition for our spectacular and diverse golf program.”

In addition to the seven unique golf experiences, The Cliffs provides members with a comprehensive suite of amenities including six wellness centers, beach club, marina, tennis courts, an equestrian center, hiking trails, vineyards, organic farm and a number of year-round social activities.

Golf Digest reaches over 1.6 million readers per month and is considered one of the industry’s leading golf publications.

To view Golf Digest’s rankings for “The Best Golf Courses in South Carolina,” click here. To view rankings for “The Best Golf Courses in North Carolina,” click here.

For more information on The Cliffs, please visit http://www.CliffsLiving.com or call 866-411-5771.

Click here for images of The Cliffs’ championship golf courses.

About The Cliffs

The Cliffs is a collection of seven premier private, luxury residential mountain and lake club communities located in the Carolina Blue Ridge Mountains, between two of the nation’s top award-winning cities for quality of life – Greenville, S.C. and Asheville, N.C.. The Cliffs’ suite of amenities for members includes seven clubs, seven nationally recognized golf courses, six wellness centers, boating, watersports, marina, beach club, cycling, paddle sports, tennis complexes, equestrian center, hiking trails, wakeboarding, wine clubs, 50 restaurant and private event venues, an organic farm and more than 4,000 year-round programs and social activities to create timeless experiences. Homes at The Cliffs range in price from $350,000 to $6million+ and homesites start at $125,000. The Cliffs also offers professional and national club memberships. For more information about The Cliffs, visit http://www.CliffsLiving.com. Contact The Cliffs at 866-411-5771 or info(at)cliffsliving.com to learn more about real estate, membership or arrange a visit.