Pixel Film Studios Plugin - FCPX LUT Vintage Volume 2 - Final Cut Pro X Plugins FCPX LUT Vintage Volume 2 is a great new set of LUTs for Final Cut Pro X Editors.

FCPX LUT Vintage Volume 2 for Final Cut Pro X allows users to convert any media into an old-fashioned vintage look. FCPX LUT Vintage Volume 2 contains 60 different color-grade presets, giving editors multiple options for adding different color options. Users can add film grain for distorted looks, vignettes and blurs to single out subjects, plus much more. FCPX LUT Vintage Volume 2 is designed for any skill-set in mind, from novice video makers to advanced film editors. FCPX LUT Vintage Volume 2 is designed for FCPX versions 10.3.1 and newer.

