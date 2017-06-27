"Corra Group has long provided comprehensive background checks, reputational reports, and associated due diligence and employment screening packages to both domestic and international clients,” said Corra Group Co-Founder Gordon Basichis

Corra Group has become a recent member to Resilience Cloud Directory, a key sourcing community for a wide variety of special services required by the business community. RCD, as it is known, is a relatively new product and service provider and has over sixty members in more than sixty nations.

“Corra Group is delighted to join Resilience Cloud Directory, one of the key special service provider for the business community,” said Corra Group Co-Founder, Gordon Basichis. “We believe RCD Founder and President, Rodney J. Johnson, is creating a new standard by bringing extraordinary companies under one cyber-roof so that corporate entities can find comprehensive services required for a variety of business channels.”

Basichis pointed out that while Corra Group provides such services as employment screening, due diligence, and business research, there are fellow members who offer such diverse services as brand protection; business continuity; compliance; information security; and market research. He noted that these are the lead and supporting services that enable business to expand and maintain their branding and economic integrity on a global level.

“My wife, Marcia Basichis,” also became a recent member of Resilience Cloud Directory,” said Basichis. “She is Managing Partner of one of the premier Southern California retained recruiting firm, in Southern California. As she services some of the key fortune companies in entertainment and media, finance, technology, and healthcare, she also saw the RCD as the perfect platform to further expand her business on a global level.”

Basichis indicated that Corra Group is proud to be associated with the members listed on the RCD Directory. He envisions a greater deal of interchange and practical partnerships in order to coordinate and furnish services as clients require.

“Corra Group has long provided comprehensive background checks, reputational reports, and associated due diligence and employment screening packages to both domestic and international clients,” said Basichis. “Our membership in RCD, will enable us to initiate co-ventures and bring in selected partners so we can offer myriad integrated services to any business sector. Such cooperation and partnerships are a wave of the future. And RCD,, for Corra Group, is a natural fit."

BACKGROUND: Corra operates as Corra Group and Corra Global Research and specializes in employment screening and corporate research and due diligence. It is one of the few companies that will answer the phone. You can review the website at http://www.corragroup.com.