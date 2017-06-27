Magellan Jets, one of the fastest-growing leaders in private travel, announced today that the company’s CEO Joshua Hebert is an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award finalist in the New England Region. This is the second time in three years that Hebert has been recognized by EY.

Magellan Jets is dedicated to offering its customers purely private travel experiences, and achieved nearly 120% growth over the past two years with Hebert and his team at the helm. EY recognized the company’s innovative approach when it comes to emphasizing safety and reliability, securing Hebert’s place amongst New England’s sharpest entrepreneurs.

EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award recognizes the men and women who have helped launch new companies, open new markets, and fuel job growth and the economy. The award is part of the Strategic Growth Forum, an event that brings more than 2,000 of the nation’s top executives, entrepreneurs, advisors, investors and other business leaders together to learn about the latest strategic and innovative events in the marketplace.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a finalist and to have an opportunity to celebrate the success of the Magellan Jets team,” said Mr. Hebert. “Being considered alongside other entrepreneurs of this caliber is gratifying and a testament to our hard work. We’ve led with an unwavering commitment to our customers, securing our position as one of the private aviation industry’s fastest growing leaders.”

Hebert was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. The New England region award winners will be announced at a special gala event on June 27, 2017 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place.

About Magellan Jets

Founded in 2008, Magellan Jets is one of the fastest growing companies in the private aviation industry. Magellan Jets has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies, selected as a SmartCEO Future 50 award-winner, and ranked on the Boston Business Journal’s Fast50 for three years in a row. The company has revolutionized the jet card membership model to offer the industry’s only customizable jet membership. Along with the highest rated flight crews of the Magellan Jets Preferred Network (MJPN), the company’s FAA-certificated Flight Support Team assures the company’s mission is met with every flight segment. That mission being to make private flying personal, to ensure a unique, jet-specific experience that emphasizes a safe, seamless, door-to-door journey which anticipates customer needs in a plane that feels like their own. Magellan Jets operates above the highest safety standards in the industry, and was the first private jet broker in the world to sit on the board of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in over 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy