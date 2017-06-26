Singlewire Software Launches Cisco Spark Integration at Cisco Live

Spark Incident Response Space

Singlewire Software, a leading mass notification technology developer, launches its latest integration with Cisco Spark for managing responses to emergencies. When a user sends out an InformaCast broadcast it can now automatically initiate a Cisco Spark Incident Response Space, bringing together the people within an organization who need to manage a crisis.

“Cisco Spark is an exciting collaboration platform, and at its core, our InformaCast software is a communication tool,” said Pat Scheckel, vice president of marketing for Singlewire Software. “Combined, we can bring people together in an incident response space to quickly manage ongoing situations and provide a record of their response strategy for future analysis.”

In addition to its new Cisco Spark integration, Singlewire Software will be demonstrating the latest capabilities of InformaCast, its emergency notification software. InformaCast Fusion brings together on-premises devices, like Cisco IP phones, and mobile devices in a single interface for emergency notification. InformaCast Command Center gives users the ability to quickly send detailed emergency messages with a few clicks.

“We are always trying to provide organizations with simple, easy-to-use solutions that keep their people safe,” said Scheckel. “Our latest InformaCast innovations offer more ways to bring more people together and spread maximum awareness when an emergency occurs.”

Singlewire Software will be at the Cisco Live in Las Vegas June 25-29, at booth 720, conducting live demos of its emergency notification software and Cisco Spark integrations. Visitors to the booth will also have the opportunity to win a helicopter ride over Las Vegas. For more information about what Singlewire Software will be doing during Cisco Live, visit https://www.singlewire.com/blog/cisco-informacast/emergency-notification-clus.

About Singlewire Software

Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast, a leading software solution for fast and reliable emergency notifications. More than 5,000 organizations in over 50 countries use InformaCast for emergency notifications and IP phone paging. Whether it’s an active shooter, severe weather, or another crisis situation, InformaCast helps reach the right people, with the right information, to increase awareness, safety and security. To learn more, visit http://www.singlewire.com/informacast.