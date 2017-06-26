Elba Pareja-Gallagher, founder of ShowMe50

APICS, the premier professional association for end-to- end supply chain management, and ShowMe50, the one-of- a-kind non-profit for closing the gender leadership gap have joined forces in Atlanta. Together they will deliver unique programming to accelerate the business imperative for greater gender diversity at the top.

“I started ShowMe50 because I know the subtle and not-so- subtle barriers women face inside corporate America,” said founder, Elba Pareja-Gallagher. “Through this alliance with APICS we will inspire men and women to lead change inside their companies and break down those barriers in win-win ways.”

Goals for the partnership include:



Engage men in the conversation and the solutions to close the gender leadership gap

Strengthen the engagement of women in APICS to increase their participation in professional and leadership development programs

Identify and support qualified women to fill industry speaking and panel roles and board seats

Launch the High Performing Diverse Board Training program designed to modernize non-profit board-level leadership and behaviors

Grow ShowMe50 Lean In Circle and Ambassador membership

“APICS Atlanta is excited to partner on this initiative to become leading advocates for greater gender diversity in our industry,” said Scott W. Luton, Executive Vice President of APICS Atlanta. “We believe the APICS/ShowMe50 alliance will be a game changer for attracting, developing and retaining diverse talent in supply chain and manufacturing. On behalf of our entire Board of Directors, we believe this new strategic partnership will add significant value to our service to the Metro Atlanta and Georgia market.”

The next APICS Atlanta event is September 12th, 2017, where the organization will be partnering with the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance and Rise Against Hunger to host a community service and networking event. The next ShowMe50 Lean In Circle meets on July 17, in Sandy Springs. Information can be found on their respective websites.

About APICS: APICS is a global professional association dedicated to promoting the principles of operations and supply chain management through research and education and through professional certifications: Certified in Production and Inventory Management (CPIM), Certified Supply Chain Professional (CSCP) and Certified in Logistics, Transportation and Distribution (CLTD) recognition for individuals. APICS also offers SCORE assessments and certifications for corporations. Founded in 1964, the non-profit APICS Atlanta Chapter conducts a wide variety of programming that offers professional development, best practices and networking for its almost 700 members in the Metro Atlanta area. For more information, please visit our website at: http://www.apicsatlanta.org/.

About ShowMe50: ShowMe50 is an Atlanta-based organization that is helping to drive internal and external discussions in the corporate world regarding increasing the advancement opportunities for women and how these opportunities also benefit men. In conjunction with the Lean In Circle movement popularized by Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg, ShowMe50 looks to identify and remove the barriers women face inside their companies and teach employees how to influence their companies to change the policies and practices that limit opportunity. More information can be found at http://www.showme50.org/.