Career Author Gives TEDx Talk on Career Interference

Career author Angela Copeland gives TEDx Talk on career interference “It turns out, I really like interviewing,” Copeland said. “I once snuck into a graduate school campus where I didn’t go in order to get a job interview. When word got out about my ‘love,’ people starting asking me for help with their careers.”

If you’re struggling to find a job in today’s market, Angela Copeland can relate. Copeland was midway through a pricey college degree in computer and systems engineering in 2000 when the dot-com crash happened. That experience would lead Copeland through a career path she could not have predicted, from engineer to project manager to digital marketing executive – and now, career coach.

Copeland, the founder of Copeland Coaching, was recently invited to share her inspiring personal story at TEDxWorthingon in Columbus, Ohio. Her TEDx Talk, titled “How I broke the rules & found my perfect job,” shares her story of not waiting for permission and a little obsession Copeland developed along the way.

Copeland has coached job seekers for over 10 years at all stages of the search process, including finding the right job, interviewing and negotiating. She has received recognition for her work, including 10 Resume Writers We Love by Recruiter.com, Top Career Website by Career Igniter, Top 25 Resume Builder and Top 25 Inspirational Career Advice Bloggers by PersonalIncome.org, and Top Career Podcast of 2017 by Mac’s List. Copeland is a member of the Forbes Coaches Council and has been quoted in, or has been covered by, The Wall Street Journal, U.S. News & World Report, The Huffington Post, Fast Company, Time, Forbes, Business Insider, Glassdoor.com, Recruiter.com, and Monster.com.

Copeland’s work has helped many job seekers find new careers, including technology professional Kevin Cochran. “Angela is an excellent coach. Her advice, wisdom and experience was very helpful to me. I did not expect to be in the job market, but Angela developed a plan of action that was practical and specific to my needs. She was able to help me throughout my journey and I love my new job! Without her guidance, I very easily could have made some crucial mistakes in my job search.”

In addition to speaking at TEDxWorthington, Copeland just released her book, Breaking The Rules & Getting The Job, in January. The book, which provides practical, useful advice for those looking to improve their job-seeking outcomes, has been selected by Recruiter.com as a top-10 book to drive professional success.

“Job seekers are tired of applying online and hearing nothing back. It can feel like a black hole. Breaking The Rules & Getting The Job is my roadmap for getting around this frustrating process – and really jumpstarting your job search. This is the perfect time to reinvent your career!” Copeland said.

The video of Copeland’s TEDx Talk is now available online on the TEDx YouTube Channel at http://bit.ly/broketherules.

About Angela Copeland: In her previous career, Copeland was a Vice President of Digital and eCommerce at First Tennessee Bank, and Director of Digital Strategy and Marketing at well-known home services company ServiceMaster. She also has worked at General Motors, Westinghouse, FedEx and the Memphis Convention and Visitors Bureau. She earned a MBA from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California and a Bachelor of Science in Computer and Systems Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York. Copeland is now a career coach at her firm, Copeland Coaching. She helps job seekers all over the U.S. and internationally find great new careers. She also hosts a career podcast called the Copeland Coaching Podcast, and authors a syndicated newspaper column called the Career Corner Column.

For more information about Copeland, and her TEDx Talk:

TEDx Talk: http://bit.ly/broketherules

Web: http://www.CopelandCoaching.com

Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/CopelandCoach

Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/CopelandCoaching

