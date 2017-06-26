The new innovations we are releasing today have never before been available as a unified solution in the classroom or home and we believe it will significantly transform the K-12 education experience.

PowerSchool, the leading provider of K-12 education technology solutions, today announced major new updates to its Unified Classroom platform. Enhanced with a student-centric approach to learning, the Unified Classroom connects the classroom and home in a single solution. From improved data-driven instruction to a 360-degree view of a student’s performance, the new release enables educators to personalize and individualize instruction to drive student success.

In an independent survey of teachers and administrators commissioned by PowerSchool, 97% said using disparate technology solutions was a significant obstacle impacting their efficiency, productivity, and ability to effectively instruct in the classroom. With the Unified Classroom, teachers interact with an easy-to-use dashboard to view and action all of their key data and tasks eliminating the need for multiple systems. From administration, to instruction, and key communications, the solution is designed to give teachers time back to spend with their students.

“In today's learning, students, teachers, and parents benefit from real-time access to content, knowledge assessment, and immediate feedback,” said Kecia Ray, Executive Director for the Center of Digital Learning. “The easier it is to access real time information related to student performance, the easier it is to improve instruction and learning outcomes.”

The new dashboard also identifies early warning signs of declining student performance such as absenteeism, missing assignments, and any drop in grades. This gives parents and teachers alike a comprehensive view of where students are in their path to success.

“When teachers have to search for information in multiple platforms, it creates a barrier to successfully assessing, evaluating, analyzing, and providing recommendations on student performance,” stated Reinette Chenard of Regional School Unit 10 District in Maine. “The Unified Classroom will give us greater insight into student data to better drive curriculum decisions. It is going to be extremely convenient for our teachers and administrators to dig deeper into the data, create interventions if needed, and monitor progress and student growth.”

The 2017 summer release of PowerSchool’s Unified Classroom includes six major updates:



New unified user experience designed in collaboration with educators to optimize their time – Interact with an easy-to-use and simplified user interface that provides a unified calendar, notifications, events, notes, centralized actions, search, and reporting allowing more time for personalized learning and collaboration.

New 360-degree view of students enabling effective data-driven instruction - Track all aspects of a student’s behavior, attendance, assignments, digital content usage, grades, discussions, wikiprojects, eportfolio, and progress throughout their entire educational career -- from attendance, to academic performance and standard learning mastery -- now in real time, with a single classroom solution.

New unified learning and assessment platform for personalized instruction – Empower teachers and administrators to implement best practice instructional strategies with over 60 item types. These include accessibility, robust item banks, a learning management system with blended learning content from curriculum providers and open education resources, all allowing you to continually adjust instruction to enhance each student’s educational experience.

New early warning and student progress analytics to ensure student success for all - Gain real-time visibility into student performance to identify where they may be struggling based on attendance, student engagement, grades and standard progress to enable proactive positive behavior enforcement, intervention, and individual learning paths.

New student and parent portal with activity feed to drive increased engagement – Connect the home to the classroom – now teachers, parents, and students can all communicate, collaborate, and access the same information and activities in real time to help optimize student learning.

New platform support to securely integrate with other classroom tools - Increase security with a new embedded identity management system to help teachers securely integrate centralized account management and multi-factor authentication with other systems used in conjunction with the Unified Classroom.

“The team at PowerSchool is driven by a passionate belief that unified and simplified technology is critical to empowering educators and parents to help students reach their full potential,” said Hardeep Gulati, PowerSchool CEO. “The new innovations we are releasing today have never before been available as a unified solution in the classroom or home and we believe it will significantly transform the K-12 education experience.”

PowerSchool is showcasing the new innovations at ISTE 2017 in their ‘Classroom of the Future’ interactive exhibit in room 207A. You can also learn more about the new functionality within the Unified Classroom by visiting unifiedclassroom.com.

About PowerSchool Group LLC

PowerSchool is the leading K-12 education technology provider of solutions that improve the education experience for 100 million students, teachers, and parents in over 70 countries around the world. We provide the industry’s first Unified Classroom experience, empowering teachers with best-in-class, secure, and compliant online solutions, including student information systems, learning management and classroom collaboration, assessment, analytics, behavior, and special education case management. We streamline school office and administration operations with online solutions for student registration, school choice, and finance/HR/ERP. We drive student growth through digital classroom capabilities and engage families through real-time communications across any device. Visit https://www.powerschool.com/ to learn more.