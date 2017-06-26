With Smart Play in the Lightspeed Systems Web Filter and Lightspeed Systems Relay for Chrome, safe YouTube and Vimeo access can be enabled with one click. "With Smart Play, IT departments can expose their students to millions of learning opportunities at the click of a button," says Lightspeed Systems President and CEO Brian Thomas.

Today, at the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) annual conference, ed-tech solution provider Lightspeed Systems unveiled Smart Play, an innovative new tool to ease safe video streaming in K-12 schools. Backed by a video database of 26 million videos and counting, this groundbreaking feature opens educationally valuable videos to students while protecting them from explicit and graphic content.

Ensuring students have access to appropriate online video content is one of the top IT challenges K-12 schools face today. Giving students unrestricted access to sites like YouTube and Vimeo makes unsafe content available, violating Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) standards; however, blocking all access to these sites limits valuable educational opportunities. While solutions for this issue exist, they have been difficult and time-consuming for schools to implement.

Smart Play — available within Lightspeed Systems’ Web Filter and Chromebook filtering/monitoring solution Relay for Chrome — utilizes machine-learning technology to analyze video content and make an unrivaled selection of educational videos available to students. At the time of launch, Smart Play’s database included more than 26 million videos, and hundreds of thousands of videos will be added to this total each day. IT administrators using Web Filter or Relay for Chrome can enable this revolutionary new tool with just one click in the solution’s interface.

“When we speak to school IT professionals around the world, they almost always ask us what they can do to make YouTube content safe and available to students,” says Lightspeed Systems President and CEO Brian Thomas. “Until recently, all the options at their disposal gave students too much access or not enough. With Smart Play, IT departments can expose their students to millions of learning opportunities at the click of a button while blocking videos that don’t belong in schools.”

