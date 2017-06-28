Building Resilience Against Terrorism and Asymmetric Threat Workshop on the 30th of June in Rome, Italy

On the 30th of June, 2017 the Observatory on Security and CBRNe Defence, University of Rome Tor Vergata, is pleased to announce a workshop for the purpose of the informing on the increasing risks of asymmetrical hybrid threat as well as informing on resources that can be used at all levels of government to combat the threat.

Rome, Italy (PRWEB)

The Workshop called “Building Resilience against Terrorism and Asymmetric Threats”, organized by the Observatory on Security and CBRNe Defense, University of Rome “Tor Vergata”-Department of Electronic Engineering, University of the Republic of San Marino- Center for Security Training and Education and Flinders University-Torrens Resilience Insitute, that will take place in Rome, Italy on the 30th June 2017 at 9:00am at the General Command of Carabinieri in Rome. Guest speakers include:

Ed Alcantara
Darknet Subject Matter Expert (SME)
Chief Cyber Intelligence Officer
CyberHUMINT Methodologies

Dr. Karen Hammad
Associate Director, Torrens
Resilience Institute, Flinders
University Australia

Dott. Marco Di Fonzo
Scientific Director Research Center
SAPR Link Campus University

Prof. Sandro Bologna
Italian Association of Critical
Infrastructures’ Experts

Gen. D. (a) Pasquale Lavacca
Former General Director Information and Automated Services of Carabinieri

Prof. Roberto Mugavero
Presidente OSDIFE

The increasing ability to indiscriminately hit targets, as well as the creativity and flexibility in strategy, tactics, methodologies and tools demonstrated by the offenders and the asymmetry of the global threat, highlight how it is important to improve and strengthen the organization and the integration of human, technological, financial resources and capabilities to face events on local, regional and international levels.

General Command of Carabinieri, Viale Romania 45 – 00197 Rome
