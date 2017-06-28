Rome, Italy (PRWEB) June 28, 2017
The Workshop called “Building Resilience against Terrorism and Asymmetric Threats”, organized by the Observatory on Security and CBRNe Defense, University of Rome “Tor Vergata”-Department of Electronic Engineering, University of the Republic of San Marino- Center for Security Training and Education and Flinders University-Torrens Resilience Insitute, that will take place in Rome, Italy on the 30th June 2017 at 9:00am at the General Command of Carabinieri in Rome. Guest speakers include:
Ed Alcantara
Darknet Subject Matter Expert (SME)
Chief Cyber Intelligence Officer
CyberHUMINT Methodologies
Dr. Karen Hammad
Associate Director, Torrens
Resilience Institute, Flinders
University Australia
Dott. Marco Di Fonzo
Scientific Director Research Center
SAPR Link Campus University
Prof. Sandro Bologna
Italian Association of Critical
Infrastructures’ Experts
Gen. D. (a) Pasquale Lavacca
Former General Director Information and Automated Services of Carabinieri
Prof. Roberto Mugavero
Presidente OSDIFE
The increasing ability to indiscriminately hit targets, as well as the creativity and flexibility in strategy, tactics, methodologies and tools demonstrated by the offenders and the asymmetry of the global threat, highlight how it is important to improve and strengthen the organization and the integration of human, technological, financial resources and capabilities to face events on local, regional and international levels.
General Command of Carabinieri, Viale Romania 45 – 00197 Rome
