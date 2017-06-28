It’s easier than ever to travel as a vegan. In France, for example, the number of vegetarian and vegan restaurants increased by 37% in six months alone.

At a time of year when many are planning their summer or fall vacations, World Vegan Travel Day encourages would-be holidaymakers to align trip plans with their values. It’s easier than ever to travel as a vegan. In France, for example, the number of vegetarian and vegan restaurants increased by 37% in the six-month period between October 2015 and April 2016 alone. “I started World Vegan Travel Day to celebrate the joy and increasing ease of vegan travel,” Caitlin Galer-Unti, founder of The Vegan Word, a vegan guidebook publisher (https://theveganword.com), states.

The number of vegans in the UK has spiked by 360% in 10 years, while the number of vegans in the US has doubled since 2009. “Unfortunately, there’s still a misconception that it’s difficult or even impossible to be vegan while traveling. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Traveling as a vegan means you can have experiences and connect with locals in ways you wouldn’t have otherwise” says vegan travel expert Galer-Unti.

In The Essential Vegan Travel Guide: 2017 Edition (http://amzn.to/2t8TSvI), Galer-Unti draws on her experience traveling worldwide as a vegan in 25 countries and as a vegetarian in 5 countries. She shares some tips on planning vegan-friendly trips at: https://theveganword.com/vegetarian-and-vegan-travel-doesnt-have-to-be-hard-and-heres-how-it-can-be-easy/.

Vegans (and non-vegans) alike are encouraged to celebrate World Vegan Travel Day by booking their next vegan-friendly adventure. In recognition of this first World Vegan Travel Day, authors and companies invite all to enter to win a vegan travel goodies pack at: https://theveganword.com/giveaways/world-vegan-travel-day/.