Shearman & Sterling is pleased to announce its third year of partnership with Ellevate Network, a professional community for high-achieving women around the world, that extends membership benefits to the firm’s women employees in the Americas to foster their professional development.

“Our continued relationship with Ellevate Network creates opportunities for employees to network with other women business leaders around the world, developing cross-industry networks, strengthening business relationships and building additional skill sets. Further investing in our women talent benefits both our firm and our clients,” says Donna Parisi, Head of the Global Finance group at Shearman & Sterling and member of the women’s committee.

Shearman & Sterling proudly participates in a number of initiatives that promote the development of talented women throughout our firm and community. These initiatives foster new and strengthened relationships with colleagues, clients, alumni and other professional women. Partnering with Ellevate Network provides the firm’s women employees with the opportunity to connect with a community of professional women from varied backgrounds and fields. Collaborative efforts will include networking among women business leaders, participating in formal and informal events, sharing information and insight on career goals, and contributing to discussions at events, roundtables and on social media and other activities.

“We are very pleased to have Shearman & Sterling as a corporate partner for the third year,” said Kristy Wallace, CEO of Ellevate Network. “They have a track record of supporting professional women at their firm, and we are happy to be working with them. We’re thrilled to continue to act as a positive force for professional women at their firm by providing them with networking, professional and business development opportunities through this partnership.”

About Ellevate Network

Ellevate Network is a global network of professional women committed to elevating each other through education, inspiration and opportunity. Our mission is to close the gender achievement gap in business by providing women with a community to lean on and learn from.

About Shearman & Sterling LLP

Shearman & Sterling LLP distinguishes itself by harnessing the intellectual strength and deep experience of its lawyers across its extensive global footprint. The firm is organized as a single, integrated partnership that collaborates to deliver its best to clients. With approximately 850 lawyers in many of the commercial centers around the world, we operate seamlessly across practice groups and offices and provide consistently superior results. Our lawyers come from some 80 countries, speak more than 60 languages and practice US, English, EU, French, German, Italian, Hong Kong, OHADA and Saudi law. We also practice Dubai International Financial Centre law and Abu Dhabi Global Market law. With a deep understanding of our clients’ needs, we develop creative ways to address their problems and are ideally situated to counsel them in this challenging 21st century global economy.