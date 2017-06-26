Redline Helps Banks and Trading Firms Prepare for MiFID II

“Redline is supporting our customers with the rollout of new feed handlers for virtually every exchange in Europe this year, as well as providing the tools and infrastructure needed to help meet MiFID II testing requirements.” Matt Sexton, CTO of Redline

Redline Trading Solutions, the premier provider of high-performance market data and order execution systems for automated trading, today announced updated InRush™ feed handlers for European trading venues as the industry prepares for MiFID II compliance in January 2018.

“Next-generation exchange platforms, originally designed to improve throughput and latency, are now also serving as the mechanism for meeting the looming mandates of MiFID II regulations,” said Matt Sexton, CTO of Redline. “Redline is supporting our customers with the rollout of new feed handlers for virtually every exchange in Europe this year, as well as providing the tools and infrastructure needed to help meet MiFID II testing requirements,” he adds.

This month the London Stock Exchange decommissioned their legacy MITCH interface and are now fully transitioned to their new Group Ticker Plant (GTP). Features for MiFID II compliance include new data types, updated trade and transaction fields, indicative quote information, and message timestamps adhering to required accuracy levels.

Euronext’s new Optiq Market Data Gateway went into pre-production testing a week ago for cash markets (July for derivative markets). Optiq increases throughput with more predictable latency, ensures compliance with MiFID II regulations, and harmonises Euronext’s cash and derivative messaging model. Changes driven by MiFID II include disaggregation of market data channels for affordability and new order and trade fields for transparency.

Deutsche Börse is migrating their Xetra cash markets venue (XETR) to the modern T7 Release 5.0 trading architecture now, in preparation for the start of trading in equities and ETFs in early July. T7 and the CEF Core data feed will be enhanced later this year for compliance to MiFID II requirements.

Other European exchanges moving this fall to new or updated protocols for MiFID II compliance include Nasdaq OMX Nordic (GCF 3.5), Vienna Stock Exchange (T7) and SIX Swiss Exchange (SMR7).

Redline’s roadmap to upgrade support for affected European equity and derivative exchanges this year will help ensure customer continuity in trading and their compliance with MiFID II when it goes into effect in early January.

