Fresh Relevance Announces Availability of Magento 2 Connector

Fresh Relevance With this new connector we are providing Magento customers with access to the tools they need, when they need them in order to drive and optimize conversions throughout the entire customer journey.

Fresh Relevance, the marketing hub for online retailers, today announced the availability of its Magento 2 Connector. This provides Magento customers with advanced integration that enables them to recover more shopping carts than any other system, even for multi-device shoppers.

The Magento Technology Partner is providing the 250,000 merchants around the world that use the marketing leading commerce platform, with access to an extensive suite of cross-channel personalization and real-time profiling tools, email and web content all in a single platform.

The Fresh Relevance Magento 2 Connector provides:



Real-time profiling and advanced segmentation

Personalized product recommendations for web and email

Cart and browse abandon recovery emails

Social Proof web widgets

Dynamic website content including Countdown timers, personalized images and coupons

Split Testing (A:B Testing) and targeting for web and email

Advanced behavioral triggers including Price Drop and back-in-stock alerts

Integration of Magento data with any other marketing platform

Dynamic data capture overlays

Automatic set-up

Live open-time email content that works with any email marketing platform

Integration with all email service providers

This rich set of features in complemented by detailed real-time reports, giving deep insight in to revenue generated on every tactic deployed.

Chief Technology Officer at Fresh Relevance, David Henderson, states: “With this new connector we are providing Magento customers with access to the tools they need, when they need them in order to drive and optimize conversions throughout the entire customer journey.”

The Fresh Relevance Magento Connector is available now from the Magento marketplace.

About Fresh Relevance

Fresh Relevance is the marketing hub for online retailers. We increase sales with personalized customer experiences and real-time marketing tactics across email, mobile and web. Our marketing hub unifies siloed systems without the need for an integration project. We deliver full control of real-time marketing tactics such as triggered emails and cross-channel personalization. Organizations using Fresh Relevance include: Homebase, M&M Direct, Emma Bridgewater, Thorntons, Cottages.com and White Stuff.

URL: freshrelevance.com

Twitter: @Frelevance

LinkedIn: fresh-relevance

Editorial Contacts

Graham Thatcher

Chief PR

Tel: +44 (0) 7933 673240

Email: graham.thatcher(at)prbychief.com