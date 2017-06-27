We’ve expanded our team by over 40 per cent, including a number of incredibly talented consultants. We are truly delighted to have Euna Lee join our team.

Euna has spent the last 11 years supporting customers of all sizes and across various industries with the SuccessFactors Learning solution - previously branded Plateau.

She has worked with global HR leaders and teams in Vodafone, HS2, Ahold Delhaize, Royal Mail Group, European Medicines Agency, GlaxoSmithKline, Tetrapak, and Edita – the first SAP SuccessFactors project and customer in Egypt, amongst others.

Sandeep Nahata, TalenTeam CEO commented:

“Last year ushered in a new phase for us as a SAP SuccessFactors value-added reseller, building on our industry-leading consulting experience. It's been a period of tremendous growth for us. We’ve expanded our team by over 40 per cent, including a number of incredibly talented consultants. We are truly delighted to have Euna Lee join our team. She is hugely respected in the field and having been fortunate to have collaborated with her for over a decade I know how committed she is to product and service excellence. Euna also has a great ability to listen and understand specific business needs of the customers. Her appointment will give us new capabilities in designing tailored systems to help our clients develop, motivate and engage their people”.

Euna Lee, Learning Architect at TalenTeam commented:

“I am very excited to join TalenTeam! I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to work with a team who have been nothing but welcoming. TalenTeam is in such an exciting period of expansion I can’t think of a better time to come on board. I look forward to bringing my experience to the team, helping to make TalenTeam go from strength to strength. It’s great to be part of an organisation where I can help drive employee engagement channels within a range of industries and deliver a cutting-edge approach to software implementation and process transformation”.

TalenTeam is a consulting partner and value-added reseller of SAP® SuccessFactors® solutions, with extensive product knowledge in all of EMEA. Based in London, the company was set up by Sandeep Nahata in 2012, and offers expertise across the entire SAP SucessFactors HCM Suite. Using its understanding of the SAP SuccessFactors solutions, TalenTeam has customers spanning a variety of industries, including banking, pharmaceuticals and aviation. The company implements systems for organizations of 500 to 350,000+ users.