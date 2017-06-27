Volute Education We've adapted the Airbnb model to the opportunities in professional development and corporate learning by utilizing the knowledge and skills already available to facilitate the creation and sharing of digital learning tools

Volute is growing its community of universities and institutions that contribute to a new business model for professional development and corporate learning in which the expertise of thought leaders is captured in a marketplace of tools for digital learning. The tools are created from the unique pedagogies and methods for applying knowledge of faculty and business leaders worldwide.

“We’ve adapted the Airbnb model to the opportunities in professional development and corporate learning by utilizing the knowledge and skills already available in the academic and professional industries to facilitate the creation and sharing of digital learning tools,” says Michael Croft, founder and CEO of Volute “These are learner-centric digital tools that connect with other tools allowing the creation of unique learning experiences on-demand, surpassing what traditional online learning can offer.”

Volute members are primarily graduate business schools seeking to innovate their executive programs. Volute has steadily grown its university and institutional members since the product launched in January this year and is actively running trials with new members. Members can contribute tools to the community marketplace allowing other members to use the tools to create their own custom digital learning environments for diverse program types including executive, graduate degree, alumni and corporate training. In return, the contributing members receive royalties and are seen as innovators to the learners and corporate clients they serve.

“As digital learning evolves, content delivery must evolve far beyond distributing videos and documents. Volute is the only platform and model that allows members to contribute to and draw from a network of digital learning tools.” says Jeffery Lagomarsino, Chief Learning Officer at Volute. “In my former role as director of executive education programs at Columbia Business School, it was impossible to scale the most impactful components of our executive programs using mainstream learning platforms because many faculty methods didn’t translate to videos and PDFs. All business schools have the same challenges. They now have the opportunity to scale the most customized and personalized program components by creating their own digital tools and mixing and matching tools created by others.”

Volute has member institutions in Europe and the US, and is planning expansion to Brazil. They have started conversations with corporations to offer this new sharing economy for company-wide training and career advancement.

###