These interviews uncovered valuable insight about how enterprises are adapting their customer communications strategies to meet evolving consumer expectations.

InfoTrends (a division of Keypoint Intelligence) is pleased to announce completion of Enterprise Customer Communications – Trends & Strategies from Around the Globe. This comprehensive report is the result of interviews with over 60 providers of customer communications services and other market stakeholders responsible for delivering more than 50 billion printed, electronic, and mobile communications worldwide in 2016.

Through this research, InfoTrends gathered insights on:



The current state of the customer communications market, business dynamics driving growth, and the obstacles challenging it

Nuances of outsourcing, electronic delivery adoption, multi-channel messaging, as well as innovative solutions by geography and vertical market

Evolving enterprise needs influencing current and future investment decisions

These interviews uncovered valuable insight about how enterprises are adapting their customer communications strategies to meet evolving consumer expectations. New channels and technologies promise innovative ways for enterprises to reach their customers, while traditional communication channels demonstrate staying power. Consumer expectations are driving demand for more relevant messaging and a uniform experience across channels, but companies must weigh these advancements against data security concerns and regulations that are growing more complex and unforgiving.

“As we continue to expand the breadth and depth of our coverage within our Customer Communications advisory service, this initiative was an important complement to the annual surveys and market forecasts that we are already offering our clients,” noted Matt Swain, Group Director at Keypoint Intelligence - InfoTrends. “Our team is already exploring how to build from the key findings of this report to provide even more value within our services.”

To keep pace with these changes and to remain competitive, some enterprises are investing in advanced customer communications technology platforms while others are turning to their outsourcing service providers for strategic guidance and for comprehensive communications solutions.

For more information on this study, please visit our online store or contact Deanna Flanick at deanna.flanick(at)keypointintelligence(dot)com or +1.973.985.2431. This study is also available as part of InfoTrends Insights module for its Customer Communications advisory service. Learn more about how to access a 12 month trial of the Insights module here.

About InfoTrends

InfoTrends has over 25 years of experience providing leading worldwide market research and strategic consulting for the digital imaging and document solutions industry. InfoTrends products include research, analysis, forecasts and advice to help clients understand market trends, identify opportunities and develop strategies to grow their businesses.

About Keypoint Intelligence

Keypoint Intelligence is built upon two brands: Buyers Lab and InfoTrends. Both brands have deep histories and strong presence in the document imaging industry, and will continue to be supported as product brands under the Keypoint Intelligence umbrella, which has been created to accentuate everything these respected properties have to offer.