When all of the teeth in the mouth need restoration or replacement, a full mouth rejuvenation can help. Depending on the current condition of the mouth and the patient’s desires, a full mouth rejuvenation could include many different treatments from many different dental specialties.

What to Expect

A full mouth rejuvenation consultation requires a comprehensive examination of the mouth to identify existing issues and viable solutions. This exam will focus on:



Tooth Structure and Damage

Gum Tissues and Bone Density

Bite Stability

Aesthetics

Depending on individual needs, the dentist may use a variety of tools in this assessment, such as X-rays, photographs, 3-D CT scanning, impressions, and even digital or physical modeling of the teeth.

The next step is to discuss the various treatment options that are available. Based on both preferences and budget, the dentist will work with the patient to develop a detailed plan for treatment.

Full mouth rejuvenation typically involves multiple procedures that must be performed in sequence, leaving enough time to heal between steps. Therefore, the full treatment process may take several months or even a year or more. However, patients will be able to see noticeable progress with each step.

