Dominion Web Solutions, the leading online classifieds marketplace and marketing software solutions provider for commercial and recreational dealers, announced today that it has changed its company name to Trader Interactive. The name change directly reflects the company’s focus on creating innovative online interactions for businesses and consumers, while leveraging the strength of the Trader brand.

The announcement also follows the recent appointment of Lori Stacy as the company's CEO. Stacy has been a loyal member of the Trader family for 20 years, holding other senior level executive positions and successfully managing businesses in varying industries such as recreational, marine, travel, and parenting.

“The new name emphasizes our commitment to finding innovative ways for buyers and sellers to interact” said Stacy. “As a company rooted in online marketing solutions, it is our mission to continually develop and deliver industry leading products and services that help our customers connect with end users throughout their path to purchase.”

With a brand portfolio that includes business-to-consumer websites Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader and Aero Trader, as well as the business-to-business brands Commercial Truck Trader, Commercial Web Services, Equipment Trader, and RV Web Services — Trader Interactive attracts over 7 million unique visitors monthly and serves over 6,700 customers collectively.

Along with the name change, the company adopted all new corporate branding including a new logo, visual identity, and website that can be found at http://www.TraderInteractive.com. The changes are effective immediately and will be implemented across the company's products and services.

The announcement follows Trader Interactive's recent acquisition by Eurazeo, a leading global investment company listed in Paris, and Goldman Sachs, Merchant Banking Division.

Trader Interactive is the leading online classifieds marketplace and marketing software solutions provider to commercial and recreational dealers. Our mission to bring buyers and sellers together remains the core of our businesses. With a robust portfolio of B2C brands, consisting of Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader and Aero Trader, and a suite of industry leading B2B brands including Commercial Truck Trader, Commercial Web Services, Equipment Trader and RV Web Services -- Trader Interactive’s sites produce over 7 million unique visitors monthly. We are focused on supporting our dealer and manufacturers by driving impressive results and committed to providing innovative products to ensure that our customers generate leads, drive sales and maximize profits. Trader Interactive has 10 businesses and approximately 300 employees with our home office located in Norfolk, VA.