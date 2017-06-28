P3 Robotics, Sharp INTELLOS A-UGV Robotics, that enable data-driven technologies, should be a key consideration when putting together a comprehensive security and safety program.

U.S. Security Associates (USA) has immediate availability of the Sharp INTELLOS™ Automated Unmanned Ground Vehicle (A-UGV) as the first authorized private security company reseller of the robotic unit. Committed to providing better outcomes to their clients, USA is now offering the environmentally-friendly, Sharp INTELLOS A-UGV outdoor patrol robot as a service to work in concert with their highly skilled security officer force and provide additional layers of security and safety coverage.

USA, as a full-service, security solutions provider, rounds out the robotic arm of their industry leading P3 Technology Platform(SM) with INTELLOS A-UGV. In cooperation with Sharp Robotics Business Development (SRBD), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), USA will hold exclusive roadshow events of the Sharp INTELLOS™ Automated Unmanned Ground Vehicle (A-UGV) at the following locations beginning in July:

Atlanta, Ga- July 18, 2017

Houston, TX- July 25, 2017

Dallas, TX- July 27, 2017

San Francisco, CA- July 20, 2017

Los Angeles, CA- August 1, 2017

San Diego, CA- August 3, 2017

Indianapolis- August 9, 2017

Seattle, WA- August 10, 2017

The demonstration events will showcase the enhancements Sharp’s patrol robot provides. Units currently deployed at preliminary USA client sites show compelling results of incident mitigation and a significant reduction in safety risks.

The Sharp INTELLOS A-UGV is a cost-effective, multi-terrain, mobile sensor platform that can capture video, audio and environmental data, while providing a visible deterrent. The data it provides can enhance outdoor surveillance, security, safety and maintenance inspections, which will help organizations meet the challenges of an ever-changing security landscape by augmenting a skilled security officer force. The Sharp INTELLOS A-UGV’s ruggedized design is ideally suited for customers with expansive outdoor properties that USA serves.

Richard L. Wyckoff, President and CEO of USA, shared "in addition to acting as an additional deterrent for criminal activity, the real value new technologies, like the Sharp INTELLOS A-UGV, offers is mining site-specific data in areas inhospitable or too cumbersome for traditional officer patrols and providing insights, compliance and recommendations that maximize the Total Value to Protect(SM). Robotics, that enable data-driven technologies, should be a key consideration when putting together a comprehensive security and safety program. Robotics and drones will increasingly play a major role in complementing a traditional officer force and USA intends to expand our capabilities to ensure leading edge technology is available to our customers.”

Sharp Electronics is a well-known and established company that has been innovating for over 100 years with best-in-class engineering and quality manufacturing. They have a safety-first approach to all they do and apply efficient product design to an array of solutions across many industries. Their entry into robotics for security is no exception and their reseller selection of USA as the first full service security solutions company, a testament to the integrity of the product.

Please contact your local USA office to experience one of the upcoming events.

U.S. Security Associates (USA) is the market-leading, wholly-owned, American, full-service safety and security solutions provider. With over 160 locally-responsive offices, international locations and over 50,000 dedicated professionals, they offer the most complete array of physical security, remote surveillance, and global consulting and investigations to ensure better outcomes for thousands of clients and a range of industries. Innovative applications of leading-edge, proprietary technology enable USA to rank annually among the world’s best training companies, sustain the highest standards of quality, and underscore world-class customer service with unparalleled accountability. USA’s rise as one of the largest innovative security solutions leaders is a natural byproduct of these differentiators and enables the company to provide the most Safe. Secure. Friendly.® environments for people, assets, and brands. For more information, visit http://www.ussecurityassociates.com/.

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan’s Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays, robotics, and energy systems. For more information, visit SharpUSA.com.

To find out more about Sharp’s robot for security, visit SharpINTELLOS.com.

To foster awareness and understanding about UGVs for security, visit Robolliance.com.