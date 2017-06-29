Athena Systems adds Share Class Management and Investor Accounting to its Spark Platform to enhance its current Portfolio Management, Risk, Trading, Compliance and Accounting modules.

This new SCM/IA module provides the following new features:



Track investor capital at multiple share class levels and contribution points

Ability model and calculate complex fee structures

Support for multiple crystallization methods

Manage gross, net, and benchmark adjusted performance by investor

Handle multi-currency contributions

Integration with external custody or administrator platforms for seamless reconciliations

Complete time-series data warehouse with full audit-trail allows quick research of specific investor questions

Fully customizable reporting catered to your investor’s needs

Thorsten Pastoors, Principal Architect at Athena states: “We worked with multiple clients in all regions of the world to ensure that our solution accommodated the various methodologies used in the various countries, especially in the areas of gains reporting, fee structures and crystallization.”

For a quick demo of Athena in action, please send a request to info(at)athenasystems(dot)com.

About Athena Systems

Athena Systems develops and distributes Athena Spark, the leading front, middle and back office solution for sub-billion AUM investment managers. Used by 70+ highly specialized firms globally, Athena uses state-of-the-art technology to provide portfolio analytics, risk, P&L, order management, compliance, reporting and accounting while providing security, control and integration beyond compare. Athena has offices in Boston, Madrid, Singapore, Austin & Malaga.

For more information, please visit http://www.athenasystems.com, email info(at)athenasystems(dot)com or call +1 866-655-2663.