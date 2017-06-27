Todd Baker Named 2017 Rising Star by Super Lawyers

Todd Baker Attorney Todd Baker named "Rising Star"

Todd Baker of Steinger, Iscoe & Greene has been named a 2017 Super Lawyers Rising Star in the category of Personal Injury General: Plaintiff. This title is awarded based on nominations from fellow attorneys, independent research from Super Lawyers, and peer evaluation from attorneys in the same practice area.

Mr. Baker is the fourth attorney at Steinger, Iscoe & Greene to be named a Rising Star. He joins Michael Shiver, Ian Duncan and Howard Weitzner in this distinction.

In order to be selected as a Super Lawyer, attorneys must be either formally nominated by another attorney in the same state, or be discovered Super Lawyer’s research staff. Independent research is then conducted by an independent panel. During this process, researchers evaluate each nominee based on a number of professional achievement and peer recognition indicators. Finally, a separate panel of peers helps determine which attorneys will be named Super Lawyers.

The process is similar for Rising Stars. However, all nominees must be either 40 years old or younger, or practicing for 10 years or less. Up to 5 percent of attorneys in each state may be named Super Lawyers, but only 2.5 percent may be named Rising Stars.

Mr. Baker says he is delighted and humbled to be named a Super Lawyer Rising Star.

“My entire life, I have had a passion for helping people; it’s why I became an attorney in the first place,” Mr. Baker said. “It is an honor to be recognized by Super Lawyers for my efforts to fight for the rights of victims.”

Mr. Baker operates out of the Fort Lauderdale and Miami offices of Steinger, Iscoe & Greene, and represents personal injury victims throughout South Florida. Read is biography here.

About Steinger, Iscoe & Greene

Since 1997, Steinger, Iscoe & Greene has been committed to ensuring personal injury victims get the full compensation they deserve. The firm and its partners, Michael Steinger, Gary Iscoe, & Sean Greene have successfully recovered over $1 billion on behalf of their clients. Steinger, Iscoe & Greene advocates for injury victims throughout South Florida, with offices in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Port St. Lucie and Okeechobee. Read more about the firm at injurylawyers.com.