Sika Roofing Releases Industry’s First PVC Peel and Stick Membrane

Sika, the worldwide market leader in thermoplastic roofing and waterproofing membranes, is proud to unveil its new Sarnafil G 410 Self-Adhered Membrane – the industry’s first PVC peel and stick roofing membrane.

This cost effective roof membrane provides all of the benefits of a Sarnafil adhered roofing system without the hassle and mess of liquid adhesives. Simply peel back the adhesive release liner and bond the membrane to an approved substrate. The Sarnafil G 410 Self-Adhered Membrane is an easier, faster way to install an adhered roofing membrane.

“Our new self-adhered membrane is an exciting development for the roofing industry,” said Bill Bellico, Director of Marketing for Sika Roofing. “Contractors can now choose a superior PVC membrane for an adhered application without the hassle of dealing with liquid adhesives. For building owners and designers, they now have an option that is VOC free and creates no odors, which can be a big issue when replacing roofs on occupied spaces.”

It’s no secret that VOCs from liquid adhesives can be an issue on certain types of jobs. By eliminating the use of membrane adhesives, you also eliminate VOCs and adhesive odors from entering the building. In addition, the adhesive is pre-applied at the factory, assuring a more consistent coverage versus applied on site.

The Sarnafil G 410 SA is truly ideal for any project, but especially for those sensitive to odors and fumes such as schools, retail facilities, office buildings, healthcare facilities and food manufacturers. The G 410 Self-Adhered Membrane is also the perfect solution for high-rise applications where torches and open flames are not allowed.

To learn more about the innovative new Sarnafil G 410 Self-Adhered Membrane

