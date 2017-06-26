Fans meeting their favorite romance authors at the last Romance Writers of America event. There are 36 million adults in the United States who lack basic education and literacy skills. For adult students, literacy is the key to higher learning and a window to the world. Over the years, RWA’s donations to ProLiteracy have helped break the cycle.

Romance Writers of America (RWA) is the 2017 recipient of the ProLiteracy President’s Award for the group’s service and dedication to adult literacy. Each year RWA hosts an annual book-signing event in support of adult literacy. At the "Readers for Life" Literacy Autographing, hundreds of romance authors meet with and sign books for fans, with the proceeds from book sales going to ProLiteracy and local literacy programs. Romance Writers of America has raised more than $1 million in total donations since 1990.

“There are 36 million adults in the United States who lack basic education and literacy skills. For adult students, literacy is the key to higher learning and a window to the world. Over the years, RWA’s donations to ProLiteracy have helped break the cycle of poverty, elevate workforce skills, and improve the quality of life for adults worldwide,” says Kevin Morgan, president and CEO of ProLiteracy. “ProLiteracy is thankful to the authors, readers, publishers, and literacy partners who have supported us, and helped RWA to improve so many lives through literacy.”

"On behalf of the board, the members, and the staff of Romance Writers of America, I wish to sincerely express our appreciation for being selected to receive the President's Award,” says Allison Kelley, executive director of RWA. “RWA began working with Laubach Literacy in 1991, and we are very proud of our long-standing relationship with the combined organization now known as ProLiteracy Worldwide. Storytelling is fundamental to the human experience, and romance fiction explores issues of universal and eternal human interest, thus RWA and its members support the axiom that literacy is individually and culturally vital. We are proud not only of the money that we have raised through our partnership with ProLiteracy Worldwide, but how lives have been changed."

The 2017 "Readers for Life" Literacy Autographing will be held on Saturday, July 29 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Walt Disney World® Dolphin Resort, Pacific Hall. The event is open to the public and is free of charge to attend. You do not need to register to attend this event as a fan. Florida Literacy Coalition is the local recipient this year.

For more than 60 years, ProLiteracy has been working across the globe to create a world where every person can read and write. ProLiteracy promotes adult literacy through content development, programs, and advocacy. Our goal is to help literacy programs increase the quantity and quality of services provided. ProLiteracy has 1,000 member programs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and works with 52 nongovernmental organizations in 34 developing countries. For more information about ProLiteracy, please visit http://www.proliteracy.org.