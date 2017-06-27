Kate Lander Joins Eukleia Training as Chief Strategy Officer

The Eukleia name has always had a fantastic reputation and I look forward to bringing my focus on content and quality to the organisation and the wider Learning Technologies Group.

Eukleia Training, the Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) training specialist, is pleased to welcome Kate Lander to its expanding senior management team. Kate brings a unique set of financial, training and digital expertise to Eukleia Training in the newly created role of Chief Strategy Officer, based in Eukleia’s London office.

Kate started her career as a qualified Chartered Accountant and Financial Analyst, before moving into education and becoming a financial trainer specialising in asset management and taxation. Prior to joining Eukleia Training, Kate was Global Chief Learning Officer at Fitch Learning, Head of Education (EMEA) at the CFA Institute and Senior Vice President at Northern Trust. She also sits on the board of the Higher Education Funding Council for England (HEFCE).

“The Eukleia name has always had a fantastic reputation and I look forward to bringing my focus on content and quality to the organisation and the wider Learning Technologies Group,” said Kate. “Requirements around compliance and regulatory training, and organisations’ needs from a technical and content point of view are evolving rapidly. As Chief Strategy Officer, it’s my responsibility to create stability for clients in a time of near-constant change.”

"Innovation in compliance training has never been more important, so I am delighted that Kate is joining the team,” said Michael Sacks, Chief Executive Officer at Eukleia Training. “Her experience in both workplace learning and the financial services industry will be invaluable as Eukleia continues to develop new techniques to deliver training that has a real impact on behaviour."

“I’m delighted to welcome Kate to the senior team at Eukleia. Her experience adds an invaluable additional perspective to Eukleia’s offering and I look forward to working together to further develop Eukleia and LTG’s specialist content services,” said Jonathan Satchell, Chief Executive Officer of Learning Technologies Group.

About Eukleia:

Eukleia was first established in 2005, and has gone from strength to strength as a specialist Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) training consultancy. Eukleia has offices in both London and New York, catering to an international clientele, including many of the world’s leading banks.

Our capabilities cover all aspects of training, from initial course design through to delivery and assessment. As part of Learning Technologies Group plc, we create engaging and accessible learning, partnering with our sister companies where appropriate to offer a wide variety of training solutions, including classroom training, e-learning courses, videos and games.