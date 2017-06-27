Ingrid Abell-Dunlap Joins KMRD's Risk Management Team

Ingrid Abell-Dunlap, Risk Manager at KMRD Ingrid will be a key contributor to our continued growth and success!

KMRD Partners is grateful for the addition of Ingrid Abell-Dunlap to our risk management team!

“We are very proud Ingrid chose us and our model.” explained Bob Dietzel, KMRD’s Co-founder. “She is very well respected in the industry and brings another level of international expertise to our firm.”

“Ingrid’s approach and process of selecting us re-validates our investment in the tools we provide our staff to better serve our clients.” said Keith Boyer, KMRD’s Managing Partner.

As her clients’ KMRD Risk Manager, Ingrid will coordinate risk management services including, risk control, claims and insurance placement. She will also perform quality control reviews of policies and endorsements, along with other important risk management services such as contract reviews, bid and accrual support, and forecasting.

Over the past 15 years Ingrid has built a worldwide reputation as a leader in serving clients with an international reach and will lead KMRD’s International Practice Group. Ingrid will also manage KMRD’s partnership with carefully selected broker affiliates across the globe. Ingrid is fluent in both German and Spanish.