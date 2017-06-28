InvestmentNews recently named Katie Brewer, CFP® as one of its 2017 40 Under 40. Based on accomplishments to date, contributions to the financial advisory industry, leadership and promise, Katie was chosen from more than 800 nominations.

“I am honored to be chosen to be part of this elite group of financial advisors,” said Katie Brewer, CFP®, president of fee-only financial planning firm Your Richest Life.

Katie was featured along with the other 40 Under 40 notables in the June 19 issue of InvestmentNews.

Katie specializes in working with professionals under 50 who are juggling a high-intensity job along with the demands of life and family. She is an author at Money and a founding member of fee-only financial planning network XY Planning Network. She regularly speaks to women’s professional groups and writes financial planning articles for working professionals at YourRichestLifePlanning.com/Blog.

To learn more about Katie and the award, please go to http://www.InvestmentNews.com/40.

About Your Richest Life

Your Richest Life is a Dallas, Fort Worth, and online fee-only financial planning firm. The owner, Katie Brewer, CFP®, has over 10 years of experience. Her passion is helping working professionals get their financial lives in order.