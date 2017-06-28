Dr. Baron Lonner Featured on GMA and Inside Edition

Dr. Baron Lonner, a Spine Surgeon and Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital, was featured on recent airings of Good Morning America and Inside Edition after GMA co-host George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth revealed on social media that their 14-year-old daughter has scoliosis. Dr. Lonner provided the television audience with an overview of the condition and the treatment that the young woman is receiving.

Dr. Lonner is a highly-regarded expert in the field of scoliosis and spine deformity and is known for his exceptional understanding of and response to patient needs and goals. He is widely recognized as an innovator and leader in the area of minimally invasive thoracoscopic scoliosis surgery, and has been honored in both local and national publications for his clinical, research, teaching and charitable work. His work also includes active research into both improving clinical process and outcomes and the psychological impact of scoliosis and its treatment. His focus is on both technical improvements of surgical and nonsurgical techniques as well as the impact of the condition on the individual from the patient’s perspective.

The revelation of Elliott Stephanopoulos’ diagnosis came via Twitter during National Scoliosis Awareness Month. Her father tweeted, “So proud of my daughter Elliott. Wearing brace every day. #NationalScoliosisMonth.” Her mother, Ali, tweeted, “So proud of my daughter wearing her brace every day! #LeaningUp #NationalScoliosisAwarenessMonth.”

Scoliosis is a condition that causes a sideways curvature of the spine. It is diagnosed in about three out of every 100 people, with roughly 80% represented in the adolescent population. It can be treated with a back brace to straighten out the spine.

Speaking of the treatment he provides to young patients with scoliosis, Dr. Lonner said, “We apply a force and that corrects the curve. While they’re in the brace the curve is straightened out. We do that for somewhere between 16 to 20 hours per day over the time of their growth, and once they’ve reached the end of growth we take them out of the brace.”