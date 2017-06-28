The lucky PlayHugeLottos Competition Winner I was very impressed, and that’s not easy to do! The organisation of our stay and experiences was flawless.

PlayHugeLottos.com has granted F1 lovers the opportunity to witness this famous race firsthand for the past 11 years by holding their annual Monaco F1 Grand Prix Competition. The prize is a VIP weekend to Monaco with a partner, including:



Private helicopter rides

4 nights at Le Meridien Beach Plaza

Luxurious rooms with breathtaking views

Spending money

A meeting with Formula 1 legends on Friday evening

Watching the qualifying races on Saturday in the Fairmont VIP Suite

Viewing the races on Sunday on deck of a private yacht.

This year, the lucky winner was Erich K of Austria. A dedicated PHL player since 2010, Erich entered but thought he had no chance of actually winning the big prize. Erich took his wife with him on this amazing trip. Although he and his wife had been to Monaco before, they could not believe how different their winning trip was in comparison. Given the multimillionaire treatment is certainly something the couple will remember fondly forever.

“The trip was really great. I was very impressed, and that’s not easy to do! The organisation of our stay and experiences was flawless,” said Erich.

Huge Formula 1 fans themselves, the couple’s highlight was the VIP race viewing from a luxury yacht with other famous guests. “The yacht lay in the chicane, perhaps 50 metres from the road. We could see the cars first-hand, it was truly a unique experience!” said Erich. Sebastian Vettel, Erich’s favourite driver, won the race; making it an even better day. Erich happily got to see Vettel collect his prize at the podium.

